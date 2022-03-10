STATE REPRESENTATIVE TONI ROSE APPOINTED TO THE JOINT LEGISLATIVE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ON COMMUNITY-BASED CARE TRANSITION

by: Rep. Rose, Toni

03/02/2022

AUSTIN, TX - State Representative Toni Rose (HD-110) has been appointed to serve on the Oversight Committee on Community-Based Care Transition by House Speaker Dade Phelan. The Committee is charged with monitoring and reporting to the Legislature on the implementation of several components related to Community-Based Care. Community-Based Care is a new way to provide foster care and case management services that empowers local communities to find innovative methods to meet the unique and individual needs of children and their families.

"Community-Based Care seeks to shift the focus on foster care services from state level to the local level to improve quality of care and prevent children from being negatively impacted by placement. It would allow children to be closer to their family members in their community," said Representative Rose.

Presently, Community-Based Care is active in various stages in four designated service areas: the Texas Panhandle (Lubbock/Amarillo), North Texas (Abilene/Wichita Falls), Fort Worth, and in South Texas. The next rollout regions are in the Dallas, Midland-Odessa, and East Texas areas.

The guiding principles of Community-Based Care include: (1) Placing children and youth in the least restrictive setting that meets their needs; (2) Minimizing moves that disrupt children's or youth’s personal connections and educational progress; (3) Maintaining connections to family and others important to the child or youth; (4) Providing children and youth with opportunities, experiences, and activities similar to those enjoyed by their peers who are not in foster care; and (5) Placing children and youth with relatives or kinship caregivers if reunification is not possible.

"Implementation of Community Based-Care is expected to increase the number of children and youth who remain in their school of origin, decrease the average time children and youth spend in foster care before achieving positive permanency and decrease the number of moves children and youth experience while in foster care," said Representative Rose.

Elected in 2012, Representative Toni Rose represents District 110, which includes the diverse communities of Oak Cliff, Pleasant Grove, and Balch Springs. Representative Rose also serves on House Committee on Calendars, House Committee on Human Services, and serves as Vice Chair of House Committee on Redistricting.

Contact Info