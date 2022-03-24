Cynthia Occelli, Famed Entrepreneur and Author, Launches New Motivational Podcast 'Rewritten with Cynthia Occelli'

Cynthia Occelli

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Famed entrepreneur and author, Cynthia Occelli, decided to end 2021 and start 2022 off with a huge bang as she launched a new podcast called “Rewritten with Cynthia Occelli". The first episode launched on December 15, 2021, and a new episode is released every month on the 15th.

"What stories are you telling yourself? Your finances, relationships, career, and sense of well-being are all reflections of the stories you’ve accepted. The problem is that most stories are limiting, fear-based, or just plain wrong. And worse, you didn’t even write them! They were taught to you by others who believed them and a commercial culture that survives on you feeling ugly, inadequate, and afraid. Want a healthy romance? More abundance and success? To feel confident and worthy? Listen as I, Cynthia Occelli, author, coach to the stars, and rags to riches success help you rewrite your story to recreate your life," states Occelli.

Rewritten was created to help women rewrite their limiting beliefs so they can have the life they want. Cynthia teaches about feminine power, achieving dreams, anti-racism, spiritual expansion, navigating the chaos and challenges of life, and succeeding regardless of the odds. Guests are leading professionals in their fields, ranging from doctors to advocates. Rewritten is produced and distributed online by MindBodySprit.fm, whose mission is to feature thought leaders from around the world and support people's journey to expand their minds and open up to new ideas so they can flourish. The network produces shows like Rewritten with Cynthia Occelli that delve into spirituality, metaphysics, alternative health, reincarnation, and personal development from leading teachers in the mind, body, spirit world.

A teenage dropout and welfare mom Cynthia Occelli desperately wanted to get out of poverty and live her dreams. She realized that the greatest impediments to achieving her goals were the negative beliefs and false stories that ruled her life. Determined to succeed, she discovered how to rewrite her story and change her limiting beliefs. What followed is an American success story that even drew the attention of Bill Clinton, who celebrated her at the 2016 DNC. Today, Cynthia is a successful author, entrepreneur, and coach to high-impact women. In her podcast, Rewritten, Cynthia teaches listeners how to rewrite their stories and change their limiting beliefs to create career success, love, wealth, and success.

"I'm passionate about empowering women to see the obstacles in their lives as opportunities to build the mental and emotional muscle required to create the finances, love, health, and success they deeply desire. I don't speak from theory. I speak from mastery. I've lived it all and I know how powerful we really are," says Occelli.