Mobile Edge Announces Re-Supply of Core Power Banks - Just in Time for St. Patrick's Day

With CORE Power, Consumers Don’t Have to Leave Mobile Power Up to Chance

Missed deadlines, assignments, or shortened calls because your device’s battery dies at the worst possible time will become a thing of the past. That’s not luck. That’s good planning.”
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While stories about luck and merrymaking abound this time of year, Mobile Edge knows consumers need more than just luck to keep their vital mobile tech powered up. Depending on the model, screen brightness, and usage, the average smartphone battery charge lasts an average of six hours, and laptop batteries about four. That’s why, in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, Mobile Edge is pleased to announce the resupply of its CORE 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger.

“Relying on luck to keep mobile electronics powered up while on the road, in the air, out of the office, or in class is risky,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “Today’s electronics are power-hungry. Their onboard batteries might keep mobile devices going part of the day, but they won’t keep them connected and productive all day long. To do that, consumers need a lightweight, reliable power source they can take with them.”

Mobile Edge’s CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger provides the power and performance road warriors, mobile professionals, students, and gamers need. This mobile power bank delivers an extreme 85 watts of power that can charge a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and even power-needy laptops. With its built-in universal AC outlet, no special adapters are required. Laptops plug into it just as they would a regular wall outlet.

“The need for mobile power, on-demand wherever you are continues to grow,” says June. “With the CORE Power bank, missed deadlines, assignments, or shortened calls because your device’s battery dies at the worst possible time will become a thing of the past. That’s not luck. That’s good planning.”

The CORE power bank also features three types of USB ports that work with virtually any USB device, including Micro USB, Lightning, USB-C, and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Lightweight, compact, and durable, the CORE power bank meets carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries. It goes practically anywhere, including airplane carry-on luggage.

About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
CORE Power AC USB – 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger by Mobile Edge

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


