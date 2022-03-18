Celebrity Dentist, Jay Grossman, Examines an NY Times Article Claiming Oral B is the Best Electric Toothbrush

Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If someone finds an automated 2-minute timer helpful, or they simply prefer the feeling of brushing with a powered assist, it could be worthwhile for them to upgrade to an electric toothbrush. After more than 100 total hours of research, interviewing experts, evaluating nearly every model available, and testing 36 toothbrushes in hundreds of trials at the bathroom sink, researchers found that the Oral-B Pro 1000 is the best electric toothbrush for most people.

Celebrity dentist, Dr. Jay Grossman, does not think this study holds the absolute truth. "This finding in a recent NY Times article (2/24/22) discusses the 'best electric toothbrush' on the market and named Oral B as their top pick," states Grossman. "I find it interesting that in small font, it says 'when you buy through our links, we may earn a commission, which of course I find concerning as a health care provider, as there may be a bias in the reporting."

Grossman continues, "There are pros and cons of electric vs manual toothbrushes, and these are my thoughts on the ideal toothbrush: Electric brushes are more effective in reducing plaque and gingivitis. They are much better for patients wearing braces, and they come with timers that allow for the proper 2-minutes of oral home care required to adequately clean the mouth. The average person brushes only 45 seconds with a manual toothbrush."

"The two biggest issues with electric toothbrushes are the cost and portability, as they are a bit more cumbersome than a manual toothbrush," states Grossman. "In my opinion, when comparing the two big brushes on the market, Sonicare and Oral B, Sonicare is better. These two brushes differ in the way they clean. The Sonicare uses vibration which causes 'fluid dynamic'” that reaches far beyond what a mechanical brush can provide by sonically shaking off the plaque from the teeth. Oral B uses a rotary motion that replicates a manual brushstroke."

One thing worth pointing out about electric toothbrushes is that they are not cheaper in the long run. Electric toothbrushes cost about 10 times as much as manual toothbrushes, and you have to replace the brush heads at the same frequency (every three months), each for about the same cost as a manual brush. What you get for the higher cost is less friction in achieving good brushing habits, and, according to research, a significant reduction in plaque and gingivitis, even if that reduction may come only from having a brush that encourages good habits, like a full two minutes of brushing for each session.

"Although the article supports Oral B as the best electric toothbrush on the market, in my experience, after seeing literally tens of thousands of patients, Sonicare does a far superior job of plaque removal. I stopped retailing the Sonicare because I want ALL my patients to buy it, and do not want any of them to think it is for monetary reasons," concludes Grossman.

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $7.7 million in free dental care to over 100,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple: to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they have provided modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

