NCCF Announces the Appointment of Mariana B. Roig to the Board of Trustees

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) announced today the appointment of a new member to its Board of Trustees, Mariana Barrientos Roig, Co-Founder and VP of Strategy for ROIG Communications.

A prominent communications professional in the Washington, DC region, who specializes in cross-cultural connections and strategy, Mariana holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland and a master’s degree from The Georgetown University in Communications and Public Relations. With over 15 years of experience in multicultural media and communications campaigns that overcome barriers to engage with diverse audiences, Mariana’s diversity of professional experience includes positions with international banking and media companies. Her philanthropic work embraces a variety of causes and advocacy platforms. She has held board positions with the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Quality Trust for Individuals with Disability.

"Mariana will bring a unique and missing perspective to the Board as a Latinx activist with expertise in public relations, fund raising and communications, helping the Board and NCCF to better fulfill its mission!” said Lewis Askew, President of NCCF’s Board of Trustees. “I couldn’t be happier with this new addition to our team."

About The National Center for Children and Families (NCCF)

NCCF’s century-old mission seeks to empower the larger community to ensure that all of its children, youth and families receive the resources they need to become successful and contributing members. With more than 25 programs throughout the National Capital Region, we envision a society in which children and youth live in sustained, supportive communities, which reinforce the integrity and unity of the family. NCCF reinforces the ability of the community to take care of its own. To gain more information on NCCF and its programs, visit: www.nccf-cares.org.