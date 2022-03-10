Providence College Basketball Coach Ed Cooley Joins Colorectal Cancer Awareness Campaign
PSA Hopes to Raise Awareness About New Screening Guidelines Aimed at Combating Increased Cancer Cases in Younger Patients
By the time a patient presents with symptoms, the disease has often progressed to advanced stages. That’s why screening is so important.”PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University Gastroenterology - Southern New England’s largest gastroenterology practice - and University Endoscopy Group are teaming up with several well-known figures in the community to help spread the word that, when it comes to screening for colorectal cancer, “45 is the New 50.”
— Dr. Eric P. Berthiaume, UGI president
Colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer in the U.S. And, while overall cases have steadily declined over the years, deaths have actually been on the rise in adults under the age of 50. This disturbing trend has prompted a recent change in screening guidelines. Instead of 50, adults who are at average risk for colorectal cancer are now urged to begin routine screening at age 45.
Colon cancer is a slow-progressing disease that - if caught early - can be extremely treatable. Not only does colonoscopy often detect cancer before symptoms present, but it can even prevent it altogether with the removal of pre-cancerous polyps. UGI’s campaign is aimed at informing the community about the guideline changes and urging people to get the screening they may have put off during the pandemic.
“The death of actor Chadwick Boseman last year at the age of 43 not only put a spotlight on the disproportionate impact colorectal cancer has on the Black community, but also highlighted the very real danger it is now posing to a younger population,” said Dr. Eric P. Berthiaume, UGI president. “By the time a patient presents with symptoms, the disease has often progressed to advanced stages. That’s why screening is so important.”
To help spread the word about the changes, UGI and UEG have partnered with Providence College Men’s Basketball Coach Ed Cooley. As part of this partnership, UGI and UEG will donate $2,500 to the Rhode Island Free Clinic on behalf of PC Athletics. In addition, radio personalities Amy Pontes from Lite Rock 105 and Matt Allen from WPRO are both participating in the PSA campaign.
"We have seen a dramatic increase over the last 20 years in younger patients being diagnosed with colorectal cancer," said UEG Regional Director Kathy Abiri, RN, MS, CASC. "By lowering the screening age to 45, we'll be able to catch cancers early or prevent tumors from growing in the first place."
While “45 is the New 50” for adults at average risk, those at higher risk for the disease should speak with their doctor about the need for a baseline screening even earlier than that, including those with:
- A family history of colorectal cancer or certain types of polyps
- A personal history of colorectal cancer or certain types of polyps
- A personal history of inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease)
- A known or suspected family history of a hereditary colorectal cancer syndrome, such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) or Lynch syndrome (also known as hereditary non-polyposis colon cancer, or HNPCC)
- A personal history of radiation to the abdomen (belly) or pelvic area to treat a prior cancer
Everyone, even those under the age of 45, should be aware of the signs of colon cancer and consult with a doctor if experiencing:
- A change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea, constipation, or narrowing of the stool, that lasts for more than a few days
- A feeling that you need to have a bowel movement that's not relieved by having one
- Rectal bleeding
- Blood in the stool, which might make the stool look dark brown or black
- Cramping or pain in the abdomen (belly)
- Feeling tired or weak
- Losing weight without trying
Click here for Ed Cooley PSA »
Click here for an informational flyer »
About University Gastroenterology
The Mission of University Gastroenterology (UGI) is to provide comprehensive gastrointestinal care in a patient-friendly setting. By using the newest medical technology and implementing the highest clinical standards, the physicians of UGI are dedicated to providing treatment for a wide array of gastrointestinal and liver diseases. For over 30 years, University Gastroenterology has been privileged to serve the communities of Southern New England. We appreciate the trust and confidence of our patients and referring physicians and look forward to your visit.
About University Endoscopy Group
University Endoscopy Group is comprised of state-of-the-art ambulatory endoscopy centers located for your convenience throughout the state of Rhode Island. Our endoscopy centers are located in East Greenwich, Portsmouth, and Providence providing patients with immediate, professional, and quality care. Schedule an appointment at one of our locations today to receive comprehensive, patient-focused care from our highly trained staff of physicians and nurses.
Pete Lucas
Practice Marketing & Communications
+1 401-525-8113
email us here
Providence College Baskeball Coach Ed Cooley Joins UGI, UEG's Colorectal Cancer PSA