Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for March 10, 2022

Getting Ready to Celebrate 250 Years of Freedom

Nearly two and a half centuries ago, a group of men gathered together and signed their names to a piece of parchment that would change the world. The document asserted that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” The document later went on to boldly say government derives its authority from the consent of the people, and that these people were now declaring themselves “Free and Independent States.” The year was 1776, and the world had never seen anything quite like it before – it was revolutionary.

We look back on the events of America’s founding with awe and admiration – as we should. The signing of the Declaration of Independence and birth of America was an incredibly important moment not only in U.S. history, but world history too. Its legacy has helped shape events across the globe, and the Declaration’s words have inspired millions of people to pursue freedom and liberty for themselves and future generations. It truly is something to be proud of and worthy of celebration.

And we’ll have the opportunity to do just that when we celebrate America’s 250th birthday in 2026. In the lead up to this milestone, I filed Senate Concurrent Resolution 36 and recently presented it to the Senate’s Rules Committee. This legislation creates the Missouri USA Semiquincentennial Commission, with the purpose of planning, promoting and implementing public celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and of the United States. This commission will help coordinate events, promote civic engagement and honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans and more.

While the 250th anniversary of America may still be a few years away, I believe it’s important we get the ball rolling in helping celebrate our country’s greatness today.

