Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of March 7

This week, the Missouri Senate Insurance and Banking Committee heard my Senate Bill 1042, which seeks to enact provisions relating to electronic delivery of insurance documents or notices, and Senate Bill 1063, legislation that would extend the sunset on the rolling stock tax credit.

Also, Senate Bill 655 has been passed by the Missouri Senate and now moves to the Missouri House of Representatives for its consideration. This measure seeks to cover, through the Missouri Local Government Employees’ Retirement System, emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, emergency telecommunicators and jailors as public safety personnel.

Women Legislators of Missouri Scholarship

The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus is encouraging young women set to graduate from high school to apply for a college scholarship. The caucus created the senior scholarship program to provide financial assistance to students on the basis of leadership, academics and community service. Candidates must fill out an application and are required to submit a 500-word essay answering the question, “If you were a state legislator, what would you hope to accomplish and why?” A link to download the scholarship is located at http://bit.ly/molegwomen. The submission deadline is Thursday, March 24, 2022. The group will select recipients and then hold a reception in their honor on Monday, April 25, at the Missouri State Capitol. Scholarships will be presented to the recipients in the Missouri House Chamber. For further information, contact 573-751-4787.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

