DCF Requests Public Comment by April 8, 2022 

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families proposes to amend its regulations at 110 CMR 11.00 (Medical Authorizations), under the authority of G.L. c. 18B §§ 3 and 7; G.L. c. 119 § 37; and G.L. c. 30A, § 3.

These regulations govern the standards for establishing consent to medical procedures, including abortion, for children in the care or custody of the Department.

More information is provided at the link above. Comments are due by April 8, 2022.

