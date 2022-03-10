RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Paralegal Specialist

Position Title: Paralegal Specialist Agency Title: Paralegal Job ID: 16310 Open To: Public Open Period: March 10, 2022

Overview: The District of Columbia’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. More information is available on the DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov.

is seeking a Paralegal Specialist to support its General Counsel’s Office (Office). The Office is responsible for providing legal action and advice for projects and issues affecting DMPED.

Position Description: The Office advises DMPED staff on District of Columbia and federal law affecting the programs within DMPED, which include real estate, real estate finance, contracts, municipal governance, and appropriations. The Staff within the Office also provide legal support in drafting a wide array of documents, including contracts, Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), grant agreements, legislation, real estate transactional documents, regulations, and policies. The Paralegal Specialist will support the Office with these tasks, as well as administrative tasks as needed to meet the organizational needs of the Office. In addition, the Paralegal Specialist will take on responsibilities as the DMPED’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) coordinator. As the ADA coordinator, the Paralegal Specialist will participate in collecting information regarding DMPED’s ADA policies and practices and in the overall planning and decision making to confirm DMPED’s compliance with the ADA requirements, inform DMPED staff of ADA requirements, and serve as the contact person regarding ADA issues within DMPED.

Specific responsibilities include:

Assists Office staff in the preparation of legal documents for consideration of the Deputy Mayor and his staff.

Conducts legal research on laws relevant to DMPED’s programs and provides clear, well-reasoned analysis on the findings in either a written or oral format.

Assists Office staff in the drafting of the terms of real estate, affordable housing, and finance transactions, grant agreements, and other related contracts.

Serves as the initial contact person for reasonable accommodation requests under the ADA.

Applies federal and District of Columbia disability rights laws to accommodation requests.

Evaluates and implements reasonable accommodation requests.

Serves as the initial contact person for ADA grievances and conduct information investigations for compliance with the ADA.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Experience/Qualifications:

Knowledge of District of Columbia and federal laws and regulations pertinent to office operations, including the ADA. Knowledge of legal principles and concepts sufficient to interpret and apply, or explain the application of body of law, regulations, precedents, and practices.

Comprehensive knowledge of legal reference materials and extensive skill in research methods.

Demonstrated skill in analyzing issues, facts, and laws in order to prepare drafts of legal documentation, including memoranda, transaction agreements, and decisions.

Understanding of the mission, functions, organization, policies, and system requirements of the District of Columbia government as well as the mission and programs of DMPED.

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing to prepare a variety of documents, opinions, and reports, to discuss issues and findings, and to provide information.

Ability to excel in a fast-paced working environment by providing responsive and well-reasoned analysis and work product on time-sensitive issues. Produces written work product that is clear, concise, and free from errors in a short period of time.

Ability to exercise tact, discretion, and skill in personal relations in dealing with persons at various level, job categories, and groups.

Salary: This position is a grade 12 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $77,649 to $99,323. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons, and Agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position: