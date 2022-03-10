More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Lawrenceville, GA

Submit Release
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville, GA (March 10, 2022) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, Georgia.  The Lawrenceville Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.  One man and one Lawrenceville Police Officer were shot during the incident. 

The preliminary information indicates that around 10:40 p.m., Lawrenceville P.D. received a call about an unruly patient at Summit Ridge Behavioral Health Hospital, 250 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville.  When officers arrived, they encountered Austin Collins, age 20, in a fenced area at the back of the facility. Collins attacked one of the officers and took his handgun.  Collins was shot by a second officer.  During the incident, the first officer was shot as well.  Collins and the injured officer were taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital.  Collins is in critical condition.  The officer is in stable condition.  

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation.  Once complete, the case file will be given to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.  

