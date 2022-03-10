Environmental Protection Commission meets March 15 in Ankeny

ANKENY—The Environmental Protection Commission will meet at the State Hygienic Laboratory in Ankeny on March 15.

Commissioners will be asked to approve adding the planning area covered by Harrison County Landfill Commission to the 15 existing participants in the Solid Waste Environmental Manage System program. If approved, the area staff would receive support and training to meet six environmental goals.

In other business, an air quality rule, three contracts and the quarterly intended use plan for the State Revolving Fund are up for commission approval.

The business meeting starts at 10 a.m. in University of Iowa’s SHL conference rooms 207 and 208 at 2220 S. Ankeny Blvd. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/ rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to Alicia Plathe at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Commissioners will tour the laboratory immediately following the business meeting. Members of the public should RSVP to Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov if they would like to tour the lab.

The complete agenda follows:

Approval of Agenda

Approval of the Minutes

Monthly Reports

Director’s Remarks

Solid Waste Environmental Management System Program—Designation of Applicant

Air Quality—Fiscal Year 2023 Draft Budget Review

Final Rules—Chapters 20, 21, and 22-Air Quality Rules, Electronic Submittal Provisions

Contract with Stearns, Conrad and Schmidt Consulting Engineers Inc. —Waste Characterization Study

Contract with the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa—Water Quality Improvement Monitoring

Contract with Polk County, Iowa—Outreach Coordinator

Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund—FY 2022 Intended Use Plan Fourth Quarter Update

General Discussion

Items for Next Month’s Meeting April 19—EPC Business Meeting May 17—EPC Business Meeting



Find the complete agenda and more information under Environmental Protection Commission.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.