Correction: Red detergent did not reach Grimes creek

GRIMES—After DNR field staff investigated, they found red detergent spilled in Grimes on Monday had not reached North Walnut Creek—contrary to the initial report.

The detergent spilled as the pump on an HK Solutions Group truck failed. The truck was loading detergent on the National Carwash Solutions parking lot. Detergent flowed into a storm drain before ending up in a grassy area where it was contained.

Cleanup crews flushed the storm drain to collect remaining detergent.

DNR will monitor cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.

