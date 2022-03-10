ADVA Offers Support to Troy University’s Alpha Tau Omega fraternity ahead of Walk Hard 2022

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) offered its support Thursday to Troy University’s Alpha Tau Omega fraternity ahead of Walk Hard 2022.

On Friday, 36 members of the fraternity will use their Spring Break to support Veterans by making a six-day, 128.3-mile trek from Troy to Panama City Beach. This will be the 13th year members of ATO have organized and participated in the event.

Walk Hard has raised money and awareness for Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures since 2015. Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures meets the needs of Veterans who have been injured in war and live with physical and mental ailments through outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing.

“I cannot say enough about the continuous effort from Alpha Tau Omega for wounded Veterans,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “It speaks volumes that they are willing to dedicate six days during a break from their studies to commit to a grueling 128.3-mile walk to support America’s finest. The ADVA fully supports Walk Hard and appreciates ATO for its respect and generosity toward the Veteran community.”

Walk Hard begins March 11 at the Troy University Quad and includes a 28.3-mile walk to Enterprise the first day, 23 miles walked the second day, 24 the third day, and 19, 18, and 16 miles, respectively, until members of ATO march arm-in-arm to Pier Park in Panama City on March 16. Last year’s event raised $90,000.

“Walk Hard is important for so many reasons. Most importantly it’s about the people we do it for,” said Matthew Taylor, Head Director of Walk Hard. “It’s not about us, it’s not about the money raised. Though it is good to raise the money, it’s all about the Veterans and what they do for us. It’s all about telling them thank you for what they’ve done for us.”

You can learn more by visiting the ATO Walk Hard website and follow along on the Walk Hard Facebook page.