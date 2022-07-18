Luxury Experience & Co Announces The Ultimate Pre-ESPYS Athlete & Celebrity Gifting Lounge Experience
LOS ANGELES , CA, US, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co. will present an exclusive gifting lounge honoring celebrities and athletes in Los Angeles in honor of the 2022 ESPY Awards at the Nike Compound, Southern California's premier vehicle asset management company, where celebrities and athletes will have the ultimate backdrop and experience an unparalleled level of style and sophistication.
The LE&Co experience will combine the ultimate customized players experience with grooming and gifting provided by Alisha Fields Jones, Auto Concierge, Bloomingdale's, Hemp Hydrate, Hollywood Photo Booth, ICON Aircraft, Klean LA Food Service, Manly Sunscreen, MCTCo, Nerve Assist, Rock Star Energy Drink, Rusnak Pasadena, SailRock Resort & Spa, Scheid Family Wines, The Mansion Bali Resort & Spa, Vuliwear, Winso, What Do You Meme Game, Uncle Nearest, Chef Ryan Rondeno, Luxendary Phone Cases, Get Som, Scotch Porter, Voss Water, Main Body Matrix , Hawke and Co Men's Apparel, Herb and Lou's Infused Cubes, JP Supplements, Hella Tea, A.H.S.S. Justin Shaw Celebrity Trainer, Bank of America Wealth Management , Red Stitch Wines, Unlocking Greatness and many more.
About Luxury Experience & Co.
Today's best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment.
Melissa McAvoy
The LE&Co experience will combine the ultimate customized players experience with grooming and gifting provided by Alisha Fields Jones, Auto Concierge, Bloomingdale's, Hemp Hydrate, Hollywood Photo Booth, ICON Aircraft, Klean LA Food Service, Manly Sunscreen, MCTCo, Nerve Assist, Rock Star Energy Drink, Rusnak Pasadena, SailRock Resort & Spa, Scheid Family Wines, The Mansion Bali Resort & Spa, Vuliwear, Winso, What Do You Meme Game, Uncle Nearest, Chef Ryan Rondeno, Luxendary Phone Cases, Get Som, Scotch Porter, Voss Water, Main Body Matrix , Hawke and Co Men's Apparel, Herb and Lou's Infused Cubes, JP Supplements, Hella Tea, A.H.S.S. Justin Shaw Celebrity Trainer, Bank of America Wealth Management , Red Stitch Wines, Unlocking Greatness and many more.
About Luxury Experience & Co.
Today's best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment.
Melissa McAvoy
Luxury Experience & Co
+1 3107798501
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other