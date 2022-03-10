‘Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day’ celebration

Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Veterans Commission are pleased to announce celebrations for “Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day” on Saturday, March 26. The day of welcoming was codified in state law during the 61st legislative session for March 30 of each year, the date U.S. combat troops would have set foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from the Vietnam War in 1973.

All Wyoming veterans not thanked adequately, especially those from the Korean War, Vietnam War, and other veterans, are invited to attend and receive the welcome and thanks from a grateful state. Military, surviving spouses of veterans, and family members are also welcome to attend.

The first ceremony will commence in Green River at 8:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 28, 38 North Center St.

The second ceremony will commence in Worland at 11:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 44, 129 S. 7th St.

The final ceremony of the day will commence in Gillette at 3 p.m. at the Campbell County Senior Center, 701 Stocktrail Ave.

The ceremonies will feature remarks by Gov. Mark Gordon, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, the Adjutant General of Wyoming, Veterans Commission Chairman Jake Jacobs, and other veterans and local officials.

Receiving lines will be formed so Wyoming residents can join the effort to thank our veterans.

Wyoming communities are also encouraged to host their own celebrations to honor Wyoming veterans who may not have been thanked for their service or welcomed home.

For more information, contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission at (307) 777-8151.