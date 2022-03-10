Centre Technologies Ranked Elite 150 on CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List
We’re honored to once again be recognized by The Channel and look forward to further redefining what it means to secure businesses.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRN's Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 List recognizes the top Managed Service Providers and Consultants in North America. Every year, thousands of managed services providers submit their companies to be recognized but, only top companies are selected. To no surprise, Texas IT Company Centre Technologies is one of those selected companies for the 2022 MSP 500 List. Not only is Centre recognized on this list as a top 500 Managed Services Provider, but as an Elite 150 MSP.
— CEO and Founder, Centre Technologies
With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
CRN’s 2022 MSP 500 List is separated into three categories: The Security 100, the Pioneer 250, and the Elite 150. The Security 100 list highlights MSPs with expertise in cloud-based security services. The Pioneer 250 list recognizes businesses that have built their business model around providing managed services to the SMB market. The Elite 150 list highlights businesses that have an extensive managed services portfolio. This includes both on-premises and off-premises capabilities built for both midmarket and enterprise customers.
Centre Technologies has been featured on the MSP 500 List in 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021. 2022 marks its 4th consecutive feature. Through this rewarding recognition, Centre Technologies has been acknowledged for its game-changing, forward-thinking cloud and cybersecurity strategies that are changing the landscape of the IT channel. Centre has helped businesses in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, as well as those in the surrounding areas including San Antonio, to increase operational efficiency, improve IT investments, and innovate IT solutions that promote exponential growth via exceptional managed services.
By enhancing IT solutions and services that range from IT Staffing to Virtual Desktop Services, from Vendor Risk Assessments to an IT Blueprint™, and more – Centre is able to deliver the most secure IT and cloud solutions and services on the market. Centre Technologies continues to innovate enterprise-grade business technology solutions for SMBs, offering top-tier service for businesses across the SMB space in Texas and the surrounding areas. For more information on Centre Technologies and its technology solutions and IT services, visit the website. The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online.
