Modern Croatian Gem to Auction with Antonio Baríc of Pin&Pin Marking Concierge Auctions’ Presence in 32nd Country

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With stunning views of the Adriatic Sea, this contemporary Croatian estate will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Antonio Baríc of Pin&Pin Dalmatia. Currently listed for €4.5 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 21–26 April via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We’re ecstatic to announce our presence in a brand new international market,” stated Joshua Gunsberger, EMEA business developer. “This property is a great fit for our business model, and we plan to flex our international database in partnership with Pin&Pin’s local expertise to garner a competitive field of bidders for an exciting auction, resulting in one perfect—and lucky—buyer once we gavel down next month.”

This stunning villa compound arises seemingly out of the rolling hills. Its contemporary architecture sets it apart, yet the minimalist, indoor-outdoor design blends seamlessly into its surroundings. Behind the gated entry, two luxurious villas span three levels, giving you and your guests the utmost privacy. Walls of glass open to the terrace for incredible flow and grand entertaining overlooking the Adriatic. The multi-level terrace offers two infinity-edge pools and spaces to please every mood. Two outdoor barbecue areas and dining areas anchor your hosting needs. One is an intimate space surrounded by trees and Croatian limestone; the other is open to the expansive sea and countryside views and can accommodate a crowd. Survey the entirety of the estate from your stunning top-floor owner’s retreat. Enjoy the coastline view from your private terrace or sink into a refreshing soak in your open-air spa bath. Additional features include: sleek cabinetry; minimalist design; designer appliances; an island with bar seating; an owners suite with walls of glass; a private terrace; a spa bath with an alfresco soaking tub; two outdoor barbecue areas with dining and lounge areas—all just a 3-minute drive from the center of Korčula and 3.8km to the catamaran ferry (Split or Dubrovnik).

“This partnership with Concierge Auctions is an exciting opportunity for the real estate market here on Korčula,” stated Antonio Baríc, listing agent. “With so many luxury clientele already flocking to the area on holiday, a discerning buyer would be smart to add Diamond Villa to their portfolio—especially with proven rental stats already on record. We look forward to working with the team to expand the property’s global exposure, and ultimately, a successful auction.”

An oasis of green in the intense blue Adriatic, the island of Korčula is known for its natural beauty, vineyards, Michelin-starred food, rich culture, and a laid-back lifestyle. Far from the 24-7 nightlife of the other Croatian islands, Korčula is a place to unwind and find your center. Legend has it that Marco Polo was born here, and you can walk in the footsteps of the explorer in Korčula’s charming old town. Sample the island’s world-class white wine as you drive the countryside around Lumbarda. Korčula has some of the most beautiful beaches in the Adriatic: Bacva for snorkeling and swimming, Vela Przina for soft sand and proximity to wineries, and Pupnatska Luka for a hidden gem between the forest and the sea. Your estate is just minutes from Korčula town, the ferry terminal, and the marina.

The property is available for showings 10AM-3PM by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers commissions to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, virtual tours, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

