Larry Bond Accepting the Revolutionary New Product of the Year Award

WrapRoof ® Wins Revolutionary New Product of the Year Award

It’s a great feeling when a homeowner and their family can remain in their home and a business owner can keep their business operational for their employees and community with the WrapRoof solution.” — Spiro Naos, Co-Founder and Co-Inventor of the WrapRoof Solution.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WrapRoof®, the industry leader in shrink-wrap temporary roofing, have announced that they have won the Revolutionary New Product of the Year Award at the 5th annual “Win the Storm” Conference & Tradeshow Expo. Win the Storm is the largest Roofing & Storm Restoration Conference in America with an attendance of over 7,000+ of the key participants in the roofing industry.

“I share this award with our team of Lab Scientists that helped us pack so much technology in our newest 12 mil film along with my business partners that have helped us develop advanced attachments to ensure properties can be secured for more than 1 year or until permanent materials are available ,” says Larry Bond, Co-Founder and Co-Inventor of the WrapRoof Solution.

The Revolutionary New Product of the Year Award came after WrapRoof® was applauded for its effectiveness in the Hurricane Ida recovery efforts by securing historical buildings in Louisiana from further damage. No other method could have secured these historical buildings other than the WrapRoof® solution due to the extensive damage they sustained by the hurricane.

First launched in 2017, founders Larry Bond, Spiro Naos, and Chris Mouriz sought to address the demand in the industry for an improved temporary roofing solution that would keep roof systems fully functional allowing families to remain in their homes and businesses operational.

Over the last five years, the WrapRoof® membrane has become the go-to choice for roofing contractors, adjusters, and homeowners in need of an effective temporary roofing solution.

WrapRoof® now plans to capitalize on their wide recognition in the roofing industry by becoming a preferred vendor for more top insurance companies in the United States. WrapRoof® is a great asset for insurance companies as it causes no further damage to the roof during installation and is easy to inspect—unlike blue tarps which is the traditional method of temporary roofing.

About WrapRoof™

WrapRoof ® is the inventor of the most effective temporary roofing solution available. Its state-of-the art product and service is available nationwide, for both residential and commercial properties. We provide our clients the highest quality of product and exceptional service that is available for all types of roofs.