WrapRoof ® Saves Historical Buildings from Total Destruction

St. Leo the Great Catholic Church saved by Precision Construction and Roofing using the WrapRoof ® product. Incarnate World Church saved by Precision Construction and Roofing using the WrapRoof ® product. Corpus Christi Church saved by Precision Construction and Roofing using the WrapRoof ® product.

Precision Construction and Roofing uses the WrapRoof ® Product and Protects Historical Buildings from Further Damage

We are dedicated to assisting in the rebuilding efforts so that the people of Louisiana not only feel safe, but have peace of mind knowing their homes and businesses are protected from further damage.” — Spiro Naos

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the WrapRoof ® solution was the preferred method of temporary roofing to secure damaged historical buildings. Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph. As a result, properties—specifically roof structures—sustained significant damage that could only be secured with the WrapRoof ® solution.

Historical buildings such as St. Leo Catholic Church, make up an important part of Louisiana’s history as well as the daily lives of many citizens. With over 40 United States Patent Claims for its innovative solution for protecting damaged roofs, The WrapRoof ® solution used by Precision Construction and Roofing, the number one Ludowici tile Installer in America, to secure St. Leo Catholic Church along with several other historical properties throughout the area. The ability to install this market-leading temporary roofing solution without adding additional damage or sandbags set the WrapRoof ® solution apart.

The winds of Hurricane Ida caused significant damage to the Ludowici tiles that protect the roof of St. Leo Catholic Church. As a consequence of the current material shortages, replacement tiles will take 6+ months to arrive. In the meantime, the historical building will remain leak-free for one full year due to the WrapRoof ® solution installation.

“It’s important to quickly preserve historical properties from further damage with a product that will work until the permanent materials arrive,” says Eric Hunter, Precision Construction and Roofing owner. “We only trust the WrapRoof Solution to secure our projects.”

Some of the Louisiana Historical Buildings Saved by the WrapRoof ® solution:

St. Leo Catholic Church

Saint Rita Catholic Church

St. Charles Borromeo

Corpus Christi Church

St. Agnes Church

Incarnate World Church

Saint Augustine Catholic Church

St. John The Baptist

Sacred Heart of Jesus

“Hurricane Ida devastated the New Orleans area. We are dedicated to assisting in the rebuilding efforts to ensure that the people of Louisiana not only feel safe, but have peace of mind knowing their homes and businesses are protected from further damage. We are very proud to have the top roofing contractors utilizing the WrapRoof ® solution as their preferred method of temporary roofing” says Spiro Naos, Co-Founder and Co-Inventor of the WrapRoof Solution.

Property owners or Licensed Contractors who are interested in installing this market-leading temporary roofing solution, should contact Marcelo Romero at 1.855.668.2777 or through email at MR@WrapRoof.com.

About WrapRoof ®

WrapRoof ® is the inventor of the most effective temporary roofing solution available. Its state-of-the art product and service is available nationwide, for both residential and commercial properties. We provide our clients the highest quality of product and exceptional service that is available for all types of roofs.

Historical Churches Saved by Precision Construction and Roofing with WrapRoof ®