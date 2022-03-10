InjureFree and fusesport, Inc. Partner to Improve Athlete Health and Safety
Partnering with InjureFree for these critical services gives our customers easy-to-use, integrated compliance and insurance services that are price-competitive.”SOLANA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fusesport, Inc. and InjureFree have announced the formation of an athlete health partnership, designed to positively impact wellness in youth organized sports nationwide. The adaptation to fusesport’s industry-leading sports management platform allows fusesport’s users access to a full array of InjureFree’s technology services, integrated directly into the fusesport platform. InjureFree offers complete digital management of an individual athlete’s and organizations’ health information as it pertains to sports, and eases administrative pain points for sport organizers. Feature access includes the ability to digitally manage pre-season medical paperwork for entire rosters, and real-time injury incident documentation to the cloud.
The partnership between two industry leaders in the youth sport and health space signifies a dedication to focus on ‘safety first’ by providing fusesport’s users easily-accessible tools to improve player welfare. InjureFree’s SaaS+ model provides the support channels necessary when improving risk management practices, taking the burden off of administrators, coaches, and volunteers.
Jeff Bliss, CEO of fusesport, says “partnering with InjureFree for these critical services gives our customers easy-to-use, integrated compliance and insurance services that are price-competitive. InjureFree further enhances the industry-leading membership and event services that fusesport already offers to customers such as US Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Special Olympics, USA Youth & HS Rugby, National Senior Games and World Police & Fire Games.”
Large NGBs, state level associations, and school districts choose InjureFree as a trusted service provider when transitioning to more transparent, compliance-centric, modern service providers. Parents, athletic trainers, and organizational administrators for teams at all levels appreciate InjureFree’s simplistic interface in reporting injury incidents, while medical advisory committees and insurance providers access the robust dashboards aggregated in real-time. Inclusive of these, all-coordinated efforts result in higher retention rates, lower insurance costs, and a safer all-around playing environment.
CEO of InjureFree, Charlie Wund, says, “We’re excited to expand our network of partners dedicated to the health and safety of their participants. fusesport is a terrific collaborator and we are thrilled to work with Jeff and his team. The combination of our technologies provides immediate value and savings to any organization offering youth sport activities.”
The partnership translates into one of the most comprehensive youth sport management offerings to date, and includes a complete risk management platform in an ever-changing environment. From background checks, state and federal compliance tracking, injury incident reporting, and more, fusesport’s customers will have options to roll-out a full safety program, or choose from a la carte offerings.
Both organizations are excited by the marked health improvements a combined offering will have on the U.S. and global youth sports markets in the near future.
About fusesport, Inc.
fusesport believes that sport can change our world. As an industry-leading sports management software platform, fusesport provides membership, data and event management to global sports organizations such as the Special Olympics, World Masters Games, USA Youth & HS Rugby, World Police & Fire Games, and the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee. fusesport provides an easy-to-use, yet powerful solution for athletes and administrators so that they can spend more time on growing the game.
For more information visit: http://www.fusesport.com.
About InjureFree
InjureFree was designed to be an injury incident management solution for organizations working in athlete care and focuses on providing stakeholders and caregivers with a technology tool for the future in medical care. In use at youth sports, high school, college, and pro levels, InjureFree provides secure communication and creates a real-time virtual "connected care eco-system" between all caregivers. The resulting data is available to approved administrators through an interactive dashboard and is used to improve health outcomes within their populations and collectively throughout the world.
Visit www.injurefree.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter or email us at info@injurefree.com for more information on how InjureFree can help your active community.
InjureFree Media Contact: press@injurefree.com or 866-591-2747
