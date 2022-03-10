Secretary Naig Leads Trade Mission to Mexico

Visit aimed at expanding trade and investment opportunities

DES MOINES, Iowa (Mar. 10, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and a delegation of business leaders just returned from a trade mission to Mexico that was held February 27 – March 4. The mission, coordinated by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), was focused on increasing exports of manufactured products and agriculture goods.

“Leading trade missions such as this opens doors for Iowa agriculture, deepens important relationships and allows us to explore new market opportunities for Iowa,” said Secretary Naig. “Mexico continues to be a critically important export destination for Iowa agriculture as our farmers remain focused on delivering quality, consistent and affordable products to customers around the world.”

Iowa companies exported $3.1 billion in goods to Mexico in 2021. Mexico is Iowa’s third-largest export destination overall and the second-leading export market for corn, pork and soybeans. Iowa exported $824 million in corn, $451 million in pork and $350 million in soybeans to Mexico in 2021. In addition, Mexico is Iowa’s largest destination for animal feed and sugars. In 2021, Mexico imported $324 million in animal feed and $203 million in sugars from Iowa.

Mission participants included members of the Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Corn, Iowa Pork Producers Association, Iowa Soybean Association, protein industry representatives and IEDA staff. Delegates participated in meetings specific to their market entry or expansion needs.

The IEDA’s International Trade Office connects Iowa companies with markets for their products and services, educates Iowa businesses on exporting, and assists global companies wishing to establish or expand operations in Iowa. To learn more about these services or other trade missions the IEDA is planning, visit iowaeda.com/missions.