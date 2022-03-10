Evergreen Licensing Announces Launch of Dippin’ Dots Popcorn
Evergreen Licensing announces today that it is continuing its long history in licensing and is excited to announce the launch of Dippin’ Dots Popcorn!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Evergreen Licensing announces today that it is continuing its long history in licensing and is excited to announce the launch of Dippin’ Dots Popcorn! Collaborating with Dippin’ Dots and their iconic beaded ice cream flavors, along with their sister brand, Doc Popcorn and long-term Licensing Agency, Brand Squared Licensing, Evergreen Licensing has extended the brands into the fast-growing licensed popcorn category.
“We are very proud to work with the team at Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn to create this perfect extension to their iconic brands and we look forward to introducing Dippin’ Dots popcorn into the retail market this month. We would like to thank Michael Dresner and his team at Brand Squared Licensing for their support and efforts in allowing us to secure this opportunity.” - Bruce Friedman, CEO of Evergreen Licensing
“Our launch will feature Dippin’ Dots inspired flavor Frosted Caramel, plus some Dippin’ Dots fan favorites including Cotton Candy, Birthday Cake and more. We will be shipping to all channels of retail trade and are very proud to be collaborating with the team at Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn to extend both brands into a new and exciting category of licensed snacks. Our goal is to always look at innovative ways to extend our licensing platform and bring new and innovative products to our retail partners and consumers.” - Sue McCabe, President and CMO of Evergreen Licensing
“Creating new ways for the young at heart to enjoy Dippin’ Dots has been our vision since we began assisting the brand with licensing several years ago. We quickly realized that flash frozen desserts – while a distinct core competency for the brand – is not always within consumers’ reach, and many other product categories can reinforce the flavors, fun and celebratory nature of the brand. Shelf-stable snacks evoking that joy are completely consistent with brand equity. And the team at Evergreen Licensing leveraged the identical insight throughout product development. We are thrilled.” - Michael Dresner, Partner, Brand Squared Licensing
The partnership also incorporates branding of Dippin’ Dots and its sister company, Doc Popcorn, a franchise of shops that serve fresh-popped popcorn.
“Expanding our portfolio of licensed products to include packaged popcorn is a great opportunity to represent both brands, Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn. While Dippin’ Dots has had licensed products for some time, this is our first co-branded licensed product.” - Adam Gross, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Dippin’ Dots
“Collaborating with Evergreen Licensing provided a unique opportunity to introduce the Doc Popcorn brand to popcorn lovers everywhere, particularly those who do not have a Doc Popcorn franchise location near them.” - Martin Azambuya, Managing Director and Chief Operations Officer of Doc Popcorn
About Evergreen Licensing
The team at Evergreen Licensing has over 30 years of experience in brand licensing and manufacturing. Evergreen Licensing’s core expertise is to identify leading national brands and extend those brands into new and innovative categories. Our founders brand portfolio includes licenses across multiple categories including Dippin’ Dots, MoonPie, Hostess Brands, Corona Beer, Dubble Bubble, Nickelodeon, Angry Birds, Snow White, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Lassie, Peanuts, Power Rangers, Barbasol and PureSilk. Evergreen Licensing is a leading producer of Premium Value products that consistently deliver on being “best in class” in growing each of its consumer segments.
About Dippin’ Dots, L.L.C.
Dippin’ Dots beaded ice cream was created in 1988 using cryogenic technology to invent an unconventional ice cream that’s remarkably fresh and flavorful. Dippin’ Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products that are made at the company’s production facility in Paducah, Kentucky. Dippin’ Dots distributes its unique frozen products in thousands of franchise locations, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, zoos, movie theaters, fairs and festivals in all 50 states and 7 countries as well providing shipments right to customers’ homes. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin’ Dots on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Doc Popcorn
Using whole grain kernels, proprietary flavor blends and other high-quality ingredients, Doc Popcorn handcrafts a wide variety of fresh-popped specialty flavors of popcorn, free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives. Born in Boulder, Colo., Doc Popcorn started franchising in 2009 and has been consistently recognized as one of the top food franchises in the country by Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. For more information and to inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.docpopcorn.com.
About Brand Squared Licensing
Brand Squared Licensing is a specialized team that guides diverse brands as they strategically extend into new product and business categories. Our licensed executions frequently stretch the imaginations of brand owners while remaining faithful to the brand and its consumer. With our help, our clients enjoy the full benefits of strategic licensing, so their brand equities strengthen, consumers are brought back to the core product, and a new revenue driver is created. Our agency leads and manages every aspect of a licensing program – from brand extension strategy, to licensing media kits and partner vetting, to terms structure and negotiation, to product development/approval and retail distribution. It is this comprehensive approach (and more) that helps our clients achieve their business objectives.
For more information on this topic or to schedule an interview with Bruce Friedman, Sue McCabe, Adam Gross, Martin Azambuya or Michael Dresner please contact:
Sue McCabe
Tel: 647-984-3697
Email: sue@eglteam.com
Bruce Friedman
Evergreen Licensing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other