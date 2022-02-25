Evergreen Licensing Announces Launch of MoonPie Snack Puffs
Evergreen Licensing announces today that it is continuing its long history in licensing and is excited to announce the launch of MoonPie Snack Puffs!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Evergreen Licensing announces today that it is continuing its long history in licensing and is excited to announce the launch of MoonPie Snack Puffs! Collaborating with Chattanooga Bakery’s 105-year-old MoonPie iconic marshmallow sandwich, and their long-term Licensing Agency, Lisa Marks Associates, Inc. (LMA), Evergreen Licensing has extended the brand into the fast-growing extruded snack category.
“We are very proud to work with the team at MoonPie to create this perfect extension to their iconic brand and we look forward to introducing MoonPie Snack Puffs into the retail market this month. We would like to thank the team at Lisa Marks Associates for their support and efforts in allowing us to secure this opportunity.” - Bruce Friedman, CEO of Evergreen Licensing
“Our launch will feature the trusted and delicious iconic flavors of MoonPie - Chocolate, Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Strawberry and Banana. We will be shipping to all channels of retail trade and are very proud to be collaborating with Tory and his team to extend MoonPie into a new and exciting snack category. Our goal is to always look at innovative ways to extend our licensing platform and bring new and innovative products to our retail partners and consumers.” - Sue McCabe, President and CMO of Evergreen Licensing
“We are very excited to be working with Evergreen Licensing who shares our vision of extending MoonPie into the extruded snack category in a way that complements and maintains the trusted history of MoonPie. We are thrilled to support this new launch and believe that extruded Snack Puffs are a contemporary, fun and delicious way to extend the MoonPie brand.”- Tory Johnson, VP of Sales and Marketing, Chattanooga Bakery
“It is a pleasure to work with the expert team at Evergreen Licensing in the creation and development of the MoonPie Snack Puffs. We are always looking to extend the iconic and beloved MoonPie brand into new and innovative product formats that complement the core product and that allow consumers to enjoy MoonPie in new and tasty ways. MoonPie Snack Puffs are a terrific example of that.”- Lisa Marks, President of Lisa Marks Associates
About Evergreen Licensing
The team at Evergreen Licensing has over 30 years of experience in brand licensing and manufacturing. Evergreen Licensing’s core expertise is to identify leading national brands and extend those brands into new and innovative categories. Our founders brand portfolio includes licenses across multiple categories including MoonPie, Dippin’ Dots, Hostess Brands, Corona Beer, Dubble Bubble, Nickelodeon, Angry Birds, Snow White, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Lassie, Peanuts, Power Rangers, Barbasol and PureSilk. Evergreen Licensing is a leading producer of Premium Value products that consistently deliver on being “best in class” in growing each of its consumer segments.
About Chattanooga Bakery
Chattanooga Bakery was founded in 1902 as a subsidiary of the Mountain City Flour Mill. A fifth generation, family-owned business, the company made nearly 100 snack cake and cookie items under the Lookout™ trademark, named after the popular residential and tourist community near Chattanooga, Lookout Mountain. In 1917, after a brainstorming conversation between a bakery salesman and some Appalachian coal miners, the MoonPie was born, and by the late 1930’s was the bakery’s #1 seller, a spot it still occupies today, with over 1 million MoonPies produced and shipped daily from Chattanooga!
MoonPies are available in three sizes (Original, Double-Decker® and Mini) and six flavors (Chocolate, Vanilla, Banana, Salted Caramel, Lemon, Strawberry and Chocolate Mint). The brand can be found in Grocery, Mass, Club, Drug, Convenience, Vending, Foodservice and a number of specialty retail outlets including Cracker Barrel, Tractor Supply and Bass Pro Shops.
About Lisa Marks Associates (LMA)
LMA is a creative, full-service Licensing and Marketing Agency, focusing on strategic brand building, long-term equity enhancement and revenue generation. LMA is unique in bringing clients innovative licensing expertise from the world’s leading entertainment companies to develop powerful, cohesive, turnkey licensing programs. Based in New York, LMA consists of a coalition of experts and industry leaders in the fields of Licensing and Merchandising, Creative Development and Design, Product Development, Retail Business Development and Multimedia Brand Extensions. For more information, please visit www.lma-inc.com.
For more information on this topic or to schedule an interview with Bruce Friedman, Sue McCabe, Tory Johnson or Lisa Marks please contact:
Sue McCabe
Tel: 647-984-3697
Email: sue@eglteam.com
Explore and share MoonPie Snack Puffs on social media with the hashtag #moonpiepuffs
Bruce Friedman
Evergreen Licensing
email us here