Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s KCPD Funding Bill Passes Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, to increase funding for the Kansas City Police Department was approved by the Missouri Senate this week and will now move to the House of Representatives.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, right, listens as Kansas City Police Department Chief Rick Smith testifies regarding Senate Bill 678.

Senate Bill 678 increases the minimum budget thresholds for the KCPD for the first time since the 1950s. Senator Luetkemeyer’s legislation increases the funding requirement for the KCPD from the current 20% of the city’s general revenue to 25% of general revenue.

“At a time when law enforcement is under siege on our streets and radical city councils around the country are defunding the police, it’s time for the Legislature to act,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “This legislation will ensure the brave men and women of the KCPD have the resources they need to keep our community safe.”

Senator Luetkemeyer’s legislation is a direct response to the KC City Council’s attempt to slash $42 million from KCPD funding in 2021.

