NDDOT issues load restriction order for areas of North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – Load restrictions will be in place on North Dakota highways in the southwest region beginning Monday, March 14, 2022, at 7 a.m. CT. Highways include south of I-94 to the South Dakota border and from the Montana border to Highway 49 at the junction of Highway 21.

Motorists can find detailed information on load restriction orders by visiting http://www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.  

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

 

 

