Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine and Elite Airways to Host 2nd Annual Plane Pull May 14 to Support Youth Mentoring
Auburn Police Department competes in the 2021 BBBS of Mid-Maine Plane Pull to raise funding for one-to-one youth mentoring. Photo credit: Daryn Slover/Sun Journal.
Funding from the Plane Pull will help create those critical, one-to-one friendships that change lives for the better. More than 100 kids are waiting to be matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister.”AUBURN-LEWISTON, MAINE, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local businesses and organizations are lining up to see who can pull a CRJ-200 Jet Aircraft 20 feet in the fastest time, all to raise critical funding for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine local youth mentoring programs.
— Gwendolyn Hudson, BBBSMM Executive Director
The second annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine Plane Pull, hosted by Elite Airways, will be held Saturday, May 14, starting at 10 a.m., at the Auburn-Lewiston Airport, located at 80 Airport Drive in Auburn. Jason Levesque, mayor of Auburn, will serve as event co-emcee, along with event media sponsor WGME Sports Director David Eid.
Sponsoring organizations enter teams comprised of 8 to 10 people to compete for the fastest pull times. Independent teams may participate by fundraising a minimum of $500 per team entry. A trophy will be presented to the team with the fastest pull time, along with prizes for top fundraisers. The event is expected to host upwards of 20 teams with a goal of raising $40,000 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters youth mentoring programs.
According to BBBSMM Executive Director Gwendolyn Hudson, funding from this year’s Plane Pull comes at a crucial time.
“The pandemic has taken its toll on area children, who remain the most vulnerable and negatively impacted in our communities,” Hudson said. “Children, especially now, benefit from positive, consistent and dependable relationships offered by caring mentors. More than 100 kids are waiting to be matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister. Funding from the Plane Pull event will help create those critical, one-to-one friendships that change lives for the better.”
According to Elite Airways, which is hosting the event for a second year at Auburn-Lewiston Airport, the partnership with BBBS of Mid-Maine is part of its commitment to serving the community.
“We are proud to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine to bring business and community members together to have a positive impact on the well-being of local children,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “Supporting every child’s potential is an important investment in our future and we’re pleased to host this event again.”
Spectators are welcome to attend the event and cheer on their teams, including Big and Little matches, who will be treated to airport tours following the event.
BBBS of Mid-Maine will hold a second Plane Pull in the fall, hosted by C&L Aviation Group and Bangor International Airport, on September 10 in Bangor.
For more information about the BBBS of Mid-Maine Plane Pull, or to sponsor and register a team, visit bbbsmidmaine.org, email info@bbbsmidmaine.org or call 207.236.BBBS.
# # #
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine
Androscoggin County Office: (207) 653-3857, Lewiston/Auburn
Kennebec County Office: (207) 592-4616, 2351 North Belfast Avenue, Augusta, ME 04330
Knox County Office: (207) 236-BBBS, 66 Elm Street, Suite 100, Camden, ME 04843
Penobscot County Office: (207) 370-8716, 890 Hammond Street, Bangor, ME 04401
Rebecca Emery, APR
Elite Airways
email us here