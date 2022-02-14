Elite Airways Resumes Service to Newark from Vero Beach on March 25, Adds New Nonstops to White Plains NY & Portland ME
Expands commercial air service between Vero Beach and the New York City area and northeast New England; Tickets on sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com
Elite Airways is pleased to be back in Vero Beach with nonstop service to Newark, White Plains and Portland Maine.”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Airways LLC today announced it will resume flights at Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB) on March 25 with its popular twice-weekly nonstop service to Newark NJ. The airline is also adding a new nonstop flight to/from Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine beginning March 26, and a new nonstop flight to/from Westchester White Plains Airport (HPN) starting March 30. Elite’s existing service between Vero Beach and Newark will add a third day of flights from late March through mid-May then return to twice weekly throughout the summer. Tickets start at $199* each way and are available for sale at 877-393-2510 and EliteAirways.com.
— John Pearsall, President, Elite Airways
Elite Airways operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ-200, CRJ-700 and CRJ-900 jet airliners with 50, 70 and 90 seats respectively, known for comfort and efficiency, and maintains an impeccable safety record. All Elite Airways passengers receive free onboard snacks and beverages, advance seat assignments, free first-checked bag up to 50lbs and 62 inches in length (including travel golf bags), and no ticketing change fees; see website for details. Elite Airways is also pet friendly.
“Elite Airways is pleased to be back in Vero Beach with nonstop service to Newark, White Plains and Portland Maine,” said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways. “Vero Beach has been an integral part of our spring and summer expansion plans now that runway rehabilitation at VRB is complete. We’d like to thank airport and city officials and the community for their continued support as we look for additional opportunities to expand service at VRB in the coming year.”
“We are pleased to see Elite Airways resume its nonstop service to Vero Beach,” said Paul Bradbury, Airport Director, Portland International Jetport. “The service was popular with our passengers in the past and we look forward to its return.” More information about PWM can be found at: https://portlandjetport.org.
“Vero Beach Regional Airport is pleased to welcome Elite Airways back to Vero Beach at the conclusion of our primary runway rehabilitation project,” said Todd Scher, A.C.E., Director, Vero Beach Regional Airport. “Elite provides excellent service and a convenient airline experience that many residents of Vero Beach, Indian River County and surrounding areas appreciate and utilize frequently.” More information can be found at: https://www.verobeachairport.com/.
Today’s announcement is part of a larger rollout of Elite Airways’ spring and summer schedule along the east coast and Florida as leisure air travel continues to rebound. In a separate release the airline is announcing expanded service in St. Augustine with the addition of a new nonstop flight to Portland Maine in addition to its existing twice-weekly service to Newark.
All scheduled flights are available for purchase at www.EliteAirways.com or at 877-393-2510.
About Elite Airways
Headquartered in Portland Maine, Elite Airways LLC was founded in 2006 by airline veterans with the goal to provide passengers a better travel experience with nonstop flights, competitive prices and exceptional service. Elite Airways is a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier and provides chartered and scheduled service throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, and South America. The airline’s routes connect underserved communities with popular destinations that include New York City/Newark, White Plains NY, Orlando-Melbourne, St. Augustine and Vero Beach FL, and Portland ME. All scheduled flights are sold and operated by Elite Airways LLC, and available for purchase at www.eliteairways.com or at 877-393-2510.
*For Elite Airways flights, a passenger’s carry-on and first checked bag up to 50 pounds and 62 inches long is free, $50.00 for a second checked bag, and $75.00 for the third checked bag per person. Each checked bag weighing between 51 and 70 pounds will be assessed a fee of $50 in addition to the checked bag fee. Each checked bag weighing between 71 and 100 pounds will be assessed a fee of $100 in addition to the checked bag fee. All fares are quoted in U.S. Dollars ($USD) unless otherwise specified. Advance seat assignments are free, except emergency exit seating. Visit EliteAirways.com for more details on our standard baggage service fee schedule. Dates of the advertised flights are subject to change in accordance with regulatory requirements. See the TSA website for a list of prohibited items. Route times/dates subject to FAA approval.
