TempStars Hires Sarah Woods as VP Business Partnerships
Woods joins TempStars after over two decades in the dental industry, most recently leading Business Partnerships at SmileSnap Virtual Consultation Software.
TempStars has a great reputation in the dental industry, and I’m excited to help the company build on that reputation and service as we expand across North America.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s fastest-growing and most-loved dental temping and hiring service, announced today the hire of Sarah Woods as VP Business Partnerships.
— Sarah Woods, VP Business Partnerships of TempStars
Notably, Woods assumes the role after gaining years of experience in the dental industry building a strong network of relationships, meaningful partnerships and setting companies in the dental industry up for success.
“Sarah brings invaluable experience, first-hand knowledge and perspective at building, nurturing and strengthening business partnerships and networks. Her deep industry background, business and marketing savvy and her reputation for authenticity and kindness mean she’s going to be a great fit for the TempStars team,” said James Younger, DDS, a practicing dentist and the founder/CEO of TempStars.
“These factors were all critically important in our extensive search to find the right fit for this role in growing the TempStars team, especially with our launch into seven key U.S. markets. Our team culture and focusing on serving all dental professionals is at our core as we strive to meet and exceed the needs of our members,” said Dr. Younger. “In addition, the skills and experience that Sarah gained from her time at SmileSnap will serve her well, as we continue to grow across Canada and the rest of North America. We’re all just thrilled to have her join the team!”
Woods said she was intrigued by “the exciting and unique opportunity” to join TempStars, having experienced first-hand how the TempStars team has a culture of service, professionalism and fun.
“TempStars has a great reputation in the dental industry, and I’m excited to help the company build on that reputation and service as we expand across North America,” she said. “Getting a sense from James and the team - their passion and commitment to serving dental professionals, practice owners and managers - it makes building relationships and partnerships that much easier - because it’s a company, service and mission that I truly believe in. Improving the work lives of dental professionals is a cause I genuinely care about. And to be able to realize that vision with a company and team who are so genuinely and authentically committed to that is very exciting - and refreshing!”
“In addition, this really felt like it was the right time for me to pursue new challenges, explore this opportunity and stretch myself a little out of my comfort zone,” added Woods.
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s dental temping and hiring service for dental professionals, serving dental offices, hygienists and assistants with a powerful, trusted platform that enables dental professionals to connect for temping and hiring opportunities. TempStars’ dental community includes more than 14,000 dental professionals and 5,000 dental offices. TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn