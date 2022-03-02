TempStars Takes Presence at Chicago Dental Conference, CEO Participates in Podcast
We’re committed to growing our business in the U.S. Once the market becomes aware of our services and the cost efficiencies it delivers, we’ll see the same kind of growth that we have had in Canada.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s fastest growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, is continuing to expand its presence in the United States, with Dr. James Younger, the company’s CEO and founder, attending the 157th Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting last week.
— Dr. James Younger, Founder and CEO
Dr. Younger, who is a practicing dentist, was even interviewed for one of the industry’s more prestigious podcasts, A Tale of Two Hygienists, while he was there. The podcast can be heard here,
“As we continue to expand into the United States, conferences like this are invaluable as they give us a chance to spend time with dentists, as well as hygienists and dental assistants,” said Dr. Younger. “We learn a lot from these face-to-face interactions, which in turn will help us provide better services to the industry.”
TempStars has been very active in the U.S. over the last 12 months, establishing a presence in Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and Scottsdale. It also recently announced that it made donations to six different food banks in the U.S.
“We’re committed to growing our business in the U.S.,” said Dr. Younger. “Once the marketplace becomes aware of our services and the cost efficiencies it delivers when it comes to staffing, we’ll see the same kind of growth that we have had in Canada.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 14,000 dental professional members serving over 5,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
