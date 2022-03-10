Wyckoff, New Jersey Private Multi-Use Mansion to Auction with No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

358 and 364 Crescent Avenue | Bergen County, New Jersey Main House built in 1776, carriage house, and stone cottage Established income-generating rental with room for builds Secluded estate minutes from transportation and amenities Private and picturesque 3.8 acre estate 20 miles from NYC

In cooperation with Maggie Sherman D'Aquila of Compass, 358 and 364 Crescent Avenue will auction No Reserve in April.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The private 1779 estate, The Halstead House, will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Maggie Sherman D'Aquila of Compass. Currently listed for $3.9 million, the property will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on April 1–6th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

A stretch of 3.8 acres stretches around the main house, constructed in 1779 and restored for modern comfort without sacrificing any of its original grandeur. The interior boasts multiple fireplaces, original wide-plank hardwood floors, and long lines of trim. Across a nearby pasture, a modernized carriage house provides guest accommodations or continued use as an income-generating rental property. A stone cottage with a kitchenette and full bath lies between. The footprint and nature of the estate would easily allow space for two to three additional houses without impacting the privacy of its existing three structures. A heated pool, private pond stocked with fish, and pastures grandfathered for livestock lie outside.

Additional features include picturesque 3.8 acres adjacent to a 13-acre nature preserve. The property contains storage sheds, a greenhouse, a barn/stable, a workshop, and outbuildings. The property is just minutes from transportation, first-class restaurants and cafés, shopping, and groceries. New York City is only 20 miles away.



Delight in the small-town of Wyckoff, where quiet neighborhoods lie under the shade of mature trees. Tucked in the northeast of Bergen County, the town is experiencing a real estate boom of young families seeking luxury properties and a peaceful setting. Wyckoff’s downtown is filled with restaurants and shopping, offering amenities rivaling much bigger cities. Convenient access to highways including Route 17 and Route 208 make for an easy commute to Manhattan. Bergen County has over 9,000 acres of parkland and nearly 200 arts and history organizations.

358 and 364 Crescent Avenue is available for showings Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday 1-4PM and by appointment. As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

358 and 364 Crescent Avenue | Bergen County, New Jersey