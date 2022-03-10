SMi's 13th Annual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference take place in 4 weeks

SMi Group reports: The Air Mission Planning and Support Conference is back in London for the 13th Annual year with only four weeks to go

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are proud to announce the upcoming 13th Annual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference on 6th and 7th April 2022 back in London, UK as a live in-person event. Topics that will be discussed include (pre)flight data management, multi-domain command and control, software development and integration, operating in a degraded environment, 5th generation integration and many more.

Operating in the information warfare age brings its own unique opportunities and challenges, as nations seek to enhance air power, while guarding against potential vulnerabilities and managing unprecedented volumes of data. This meeting will provide a stage to discuss new and innovative systems, and efforts to upgrade, modernise and improve existing platforms, as allied air forces continue to seek the operational edge.

SMi Group are delighted to announce that the conference will be chaired by Group Captain (ret.) Bob Daisley, Independent Consultant & Former PM Joint Operational Doctrine, Joint Forces Command.

Key Highlights for 2022 Conference includes:

• Host Nation Keynote Speaker: Lieutenant Colonel Mike Carty, Lighting SO1 Ops and Training, Combat Air Force HQ, Royal Air Force presenting on Maintaining and Improving Operational Capacity For the F-35 Lighting II during Maritime Air Operations

• An unrivalled opportunity to hear from senior military leaders and end users discussing a wide range of topics including multi-domain command and control, data management software and enhancing connectivity

• Develop an understanding of the latest developments in air mission planning and wider operational support, with advances in software and technology being incorporated into 5th generation air platforms

• The opportunity for unparalleled networking, with allocated time for speakers and delegates to discuss their latest work, and dedicated panel discussions in which to collaborate with subject matter experts

• Return from the conference with new and innovative ideas on how to enhance air power and optimise your use of battle-winning technology to overcome modern threats

Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems and Sponsored by Airbus

Air Mission Planning & Support Conference

6-7 April 2022

London, UK

#AMP2022

