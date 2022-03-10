Actor JIMMY WALKER JR Stirs Up the Laughs in New Peacock Original Comedy Series BUST DOWN
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Jimmy Walker, Jr. stirs up big laughs as ‘St. Louis’ on the new unconventional comedy series, BUST DOWN, premiering on Peacock beginning March 10th.
The original six-episode ensemble series is created by and stars Sam Jay, Chris Redd, Langston Kerman, and Jak Knight as four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it. In the episode “Won’t He Do It,” the guys run into the boisterous eavesdropper St. Louis (Walker) who stirs up some mischief at their local church.
“I was thrilled to work with Chris Redd, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay and Jak Knight, whom were all producers and comics,” explained Walker. “I was ever more excited when Chris shared with me that upon seeing my audition, they stopped the auditions for "St. Louis", and chose me. This is coming from a guy who’s on two other network comedy shows, SNL and Keenan. It is always flattering when other comics think you are funny.”
Audiences will recognize Walker for his recurring role as the military veteran and bar patron Walt on Chuck Lorre’s hit CBS comedy, United States of AL. He also emerged recently on Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor’s new NBC comedy series Grand Crew.
On the big screen, Walker surfaces at the park tennis courts alongside Will Smith in the Academy Award nominated inspirational biopic, King Richard, about the rise of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.
Coming up, Walker appears in Michael Jai White’s new action-western adventure film, The Outlaw Johnny Black. The film marks his second time working with White, having also appeared in the Sony Pictures comedy, Black Dynamite. Plus, Walker just wrapped a role alongside Daniel Radcliffe in Roku’s anticipated biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Over the years, Walker has proven a solid talent in the big and small screen. He has appeared in numerous comedy films, including The Hammer starring comedian Adam Corolla, and The Wedding Year with Sarah Hyland and Tyler James Williams. Television audiences will recognize Walker from shows such as My Name is Earl, ER, Lethal Weapon, AJ and The Queen and many more. He can be heard lending his voice as ‘Roscoe’ in the animated series Black Dynamite The Animated Series, as well as narrating the children’s movie Labou.
Born and raised in Cleveland Ohio, Walker studied and performed at Karamu House, the oldest Black Theater in the nation. It was there he honed his skills, appearing in such classics as Great White Hope, Jitney, Barbershop, Tambourines To Glory, and Stag-a-Lee. After moving to Los Angeles, he gained attention on stage for his roles in Don Welch's Fight Club and It Always Rains On Sunday; as well as Gloria Morrow's Things That Make Men Cry and Sharon Judies's Misleading Lady I, II and III, with the latter receiving a nomination for Best Ensemble Cast at the 2021 HAPAwards Hollywood African Prestigious Awards.
