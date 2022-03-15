Sarnafil Turns 60!
Leading PVC Roofing and Waterproofing Membrane Celebrates Its Diamond Anniversary
We really owe all of our success to the many approved applicators, roof consultants, architects, general contractors and building owners...”CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sika Sarnafil, the worldwide market leader in PVC Roofing and waterproofing membranes, is excited to announce that our flagship Sarnafil branded membrane has hit a record breaking 60 years of proven performance!
— Bill Bellico
In 1958, a company called Sarna was formed in Switzerland to develop polymeric products, and in 1962 this small company did something very big. Company chemists developed the first PVC membrane reinforced with fabric, leading to a number of industrial applications that included a growing roofing and waterproofing membrane market. This tear-resistant PVC membrane was patented and trademarked “Sarnafil.” The discovery would revolutionize the single-ply roofing industry forever.
Since 1962, Sarnafil® membranes have evolved from humble beginnings into the worldwide leader in roofing and waterproofing membranes known for performance, innovation, sustainability and resiliency. A sixty-year history has documented that Sarnafil membranes have outperformed the industry standard on buildings of all types and in any climate imaginable.
“60 years ago, we started with one mission in mind, to produce the industry’s longest lasting, most resilient PVC roofing and waterproofing membrane around,” says Sebastien Godard, Executive Vice President of Sika Sarnafil USA, “and today that mission is stronger than ever! The Sarnafil brand is synonymous with performance in the commercial construction industry. We have customers who after 40 years of installing Sarnafil still won’t install anything else. That speaks volumes.”
What is the secret to being the industry leader for the last 60 years? How about roofs that perform for 30+ years for starters! That is what happens when you combine proven materials, unmatched technical expertise and the best approved installers of any manufacturer. “And let’s not forget our customers!”, exclaims Bill Bellico, Vice President of Marketing and Inside Sales for Sika Sarnafil USA. “We really owe all of our success to the many approved applicators, roof consultants, architects, general contractors and building owners who have not only supported Sika Sarnafil and Sarnafil Systems but also helped elevate roofing systems as a whole from a commodity product to being viewed as the first line of defense in protecting your building”.
With more than 60 years of roofing and waterproofing experience, the longest track record of any PVC membrane manufacturer in the world, no one has more experience in protecting your building. As we celebrate this incredible milestone for Sarnafil we want to also make a promise to those who have stood by us over the decades. For the next 60 years we promise to continue putting our customers’ needs first, find ways to make our products and systems more sustainable and develop innovative solutions that make installations faster, easier and more affordable. Thanks for helping us make the last 60 years great. We look forward to working with you for another 60 and beyond!
Sarnafil, 60 Years of Roofing Excellence