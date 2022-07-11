Sarnafil Announces Insulated Roof Panel Partnership
Two Leading Construction Manufactures Combine to Create One Incredible Roofing System
Combining market leading components like OneDek® insulated roof deck panel and Sarnafil PVC roofing membrane will raise the bar for low slope roofing solutions .”CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sika Corporation - Roofing is excited to announce that it is partnering with a market leader in Insulated Metal Panels, All-Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP), to offer customers even more roofing system options to meet their unique needs. The new Insulated Roof Deck system will consist of AWIP’s OneDek® insulated roof deck panel and Sika’s Sarnafil, PVC roof membrane. This combination will be fully warranted under Sika Sarnafil’s full system warranty option. This new solution offers an alternative to traditional roof system assemblies, reducing the components needed in a traditional assembly from upwards of seven to only two, including the elimination of a structural steel deck and the multiple layers of ISO board insulation.
— Bill Bellico
System benefits are numerous for the application including enhanced performance, improved sustainability impacts, an overall reduction in lead times, and installation of the total roof system. The OneDek® system incorporating the RD1 or RD1-M, flat insulated roof deck panel creates a single component to encompass the steel deck, insulation, air/vapor barrier, and substrate necessary for field application of the Sarnafil PVC roofing membrane for low slope roofs. OneDek® is a high-performance, sustainable and economical alternative to traditional field-assembled roof deck systems.
“This is an exciting new system offering for us,” said Bill Bellico, VP of Marketing at Sika Sarnafil. “Forming a partnership with a high-quality company like AWIP to offer the marketplace a new option for installing both your structural deck and roof system with less system components is a great new development for us.”
The new system will provide a full system warranty that covers the insulated roof deck panel along with a 60, 72, or 80 mil Sarnafil membrane.
“A partnership between All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) and Sika Sarnafil makes perfect sense for the market,” says Greg Lusty, VP Sales at AWIP. “Combining market leading components like OneDek® insulated roof deck panel and Sarnafil PVC roofing membrane will raise the bar for low slope roofing solutions and allow Sarnafil customers access to one of the most innovative low slope roofing system solutions available today.”
To learn more about the system offering and its many benefits, click here.
About Sika: With over 100 years of experience, Sika is the worldwide innovation and sustainability leader in the development and production of systems and products for commercial and residential construction, as well as the marine, automotive, and renewable energy manufacturing industries. Sika has offices in over 100 countries with over 300 manufacturing facilities and more than 27,000 employees worldwide. With annual sales of 9.5+ billion dollars in 2021, our commitment to quality, innovation, and the environment as well as putting our customer’s needs first, encompasses why Sika is the global leader in our industries. For more information about Sika Sarnafil in the U.S., visit usa.sika.com/sarnafil
About AWIP: All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) is an innovator in the design, construction, and advancement of insulated metal wall, roof, and deck solutions. They are strategically positioned to meet the growing energy, environmental and economic challenges facing the North American building industry. AWIP’s OneDek® insulated roof deck is viewed as the industry leader.
Brian Blaquiere
Sika Corporation - Roofing
+1 781-332-3283
email us here