Iowa Workforce Development Communications For Immediate Release Date: March 10, 2022 Contact: Jesse Dougherty Telephone: 515-725-5487 Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

IowaWORKS to Begin Offering Grow with Google Training Certificates at No Cost to Help Job Seekers Fill High Demand Positions

DES MOINES – Iowa job seekers soon will gain access to a valuable professional training program designed to prepare participants for high-growth technology jobs in under six months. Starting Friday, March 11, IowaWORKS offices throughout the state will be offering access to Grow with Google training certificates at no cost to Iowans through Google’s Career Certificates Scholarship Program.

IowaWORKS offices are receiving free access to the program through a partnership being funded by the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) and Google, who together are making 30,000 program scholarships available throughout the country. Through the program, participants will earn no-cost certificates in the fields of data analytics, IT support, project management, and user experience design.

“Grow with Google is a valuable tool that recognizes that a pathway to a high demand career is easier than you think,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “We’re excited to offer this training program throughout the IowaWORKS system and provide the opportunity for job seekers to receive training without any cost to them. Meeting today’s workforce needs means bringing unique solutions to the table that make it easier for job-ready skills to be acquired quickly.”

Classes will be offered through the Coursera.org learning platform and are intended to provide another tool that will enhance, but not replace, existing Iowa training programs. Certificates and scholarship opportunities will be particularly focused toward low-income adults, Veterans and their spouses, and participants in IWD’s Reemployment Case Management (RCM) program. Career Planners will work with individuals directly and conduct a short assessment to ensure they are prepared before they are enrolled in the program.

Interested job seekers should consult their local IowaWORKS office. Contact information can be found here.

Information on the partnership with Grow with Google can be found here.

###