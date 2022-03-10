Submit Release
The Government approves a list of goods and equipment the export of which will be suspended

RUSSIA, March 10 - The Government has approved a list of imported goods and equipment that are temporarily prohibited from being exported from Russia. The decision will be effective until the end of 2022. It has been adopted as a follow up to the Presidential Executive Order On Application of Special Economic Measures in Foreign Economic Activity to Ensure the Security of the Russian Federation.

The list includes over 200 products, including technological, telecommunication and medical equipment, vehicles, agricultural machinery, electric equipment, as well as railway cars and locomotives, containers, turbines, metal and stone cutting machines, video displays, projectors, consoles and switchboards. This measure is necessary to maintain stability on the Russian market.

The export of these goods has been suspended to all countries, excluding member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Abkhazia and South Ossetia. A special authorisation procedure, to be approved in a separate Government resolution, shall be applied to exports to the latter states. Under it, permits for exporting these goods to the EAEU states, Abkhazia and South Ossetia are to be issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

In addition, the Government has also suspended the export of several types of timber and timber products to states that are undertaking hostile actions against Russia, in accordance with the approved list. This decision will also be effective until the end of the year.

