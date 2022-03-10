Government signs Action Plan to promote tourist flow between Russia and Uzbekistan

RUSSIA, March 10 - Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko signed an action plan to create conditions for the growth of tourist flow between Russia and Uzbekistan.

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan Aziz Abdukhakimov signed the document on behalf of Uzbekistan.

As Dmitry Chernyshenko noted, the plan is aimed at strengthening transport and logistics ties, increasing mutual tourist flows, and creating new tourist routes between Russia and Uzbekistan. Ministries and other government agencies in both countries, as well as representatives of the tourism and hospitality industry will take part in its implementation.

“Uzbekistan definitely has a lot to offer in terms of tourism, including cities with unique architecture and history, hospitable people, and excellent cuisine. Russia also has a lot to offer to foreign tourists, such as the regions in the Far East – Kamchatka, Sakhalin – as well as Altai, the historical cities of the central part of the country and much more that we are proud of. I am sure that joint work to strengthen tourism will open up new destinations and provide the right conditions for affordable and educational recreation for the citizens of our states,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

The joint plan includes 20 events. The two countries will hold a Cross Year of Tourism, launch the cross-border tourist route The Great Silk Road, develop special tour packages for festival, gastronomic, wine, extreme, winter and other types of tourism. In addition, there will be tours allowing students from Russia and Uzbekistan to get to know the other country.

A subcommittee on tourism will be set up as part of the Russian-Uzbek Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

In 2020, 38,000 Russian tourists visited Uzbekistan, and 182,000 residents of that country travelled to Russia.