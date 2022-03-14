EvidenceCare Awarded Patent #2 for EHR-Integrated Software, CareGauge
EvidenceCare received a 2nd patent for its software, CareGauge, which provides zero-click transparency into care utilization using real-time data in the EHR.
Care variance on a per visit basis drives up costs, and for the first time, cost and care variance can be seen in real time.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvidenceCare was awarded a second patent for its software, CareGauge, which provides zero-click transparency into care utilization using real-time data embedded in the workflow of the EHR.
— Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare
The United States Patent and Trademark Office assigned Patent no. 11,056,219 which describes the process CareGauge uses to compare a physician’s medical treatment plan to the baseline values of historical peer-based data.
The method of connecting between servers to generate data directly in the EHR at the point of care is a particularly novel part of this patent. EvidenceCare’s collaborative partnerships with EHR companies create interactive server communication that provides new levels of integration for working physicians in their EHR systems.
“There are many clinical decision support tools that exist outside of the EHR,” said Dr. Brian Fengler, Chief Medical Officer at EvidenceCare. “But CareGauge gives physicians access to data they’ve never had before, in a place they’re already spending time – the EHR.”
CareGauge was re-launched in 2021 following the acquisition of Healthcare Value Analytics (HVA) and has since won two Fierce Healthcare Awards for Best New Product and Clinical Information Management and was awarded its first patent in September.
“We’ve seen a lot of excitement and interest in the market for CareGauge since our initial announcements,” said CEO of EvidenceCare, Bo Bartholomew. “Care variance on a per visit basis drives up costs, and for the first time, cost and care variance can be seen in real time.”
About EvidenceCare
EvidenceCare is a unique clinical decision support system (CDSS) because of its EHR-integrated platform that optimizes clinician workflows to deliver better patient care, reduce hospital costs, and capture more revenue. Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based care and measurable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.evidence.care
