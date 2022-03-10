Submit Release
Increasing the Mission Efficiency on the Bundeswehr’s Armoured Fighting Vehicles with the 10th Armoured Division

LONDON, UK, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group Reports: Major General Ruprecht von Butler, Commander 10th Armoured Division from the Bundeswehr delivers global insights on "The Increasing the mission efficiency of the Bundeswehr's armoured fighting vehicles with the 10 Armoured Division”

The 6th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems Conference, will be held on the 30 – 31 May 2022 in Hilton Kensington Hotel, London, UK where delegate will have the opportunity to hear an exclusive keynote presentation on how you can increase the mission efficiency and lethality on the Bundeswehr’s Armoured Fighting Vehicles with the 10th Armoured Division

Lethality is a key area of focus across military development worldwide, and armoured infantry brigades are once again being seen as the key units to fight near-peer conflicts. Militaries are increasingly looking to make new and existing platforms more lethal, and this conference focuses on exactly that.

Major General Ruprecht von Butler, Commander 10th Armoured Division, Bundeswehr, where he will discuss in detail:

• The strike capabilities of the 10 Armoured Division’s fighting armoured vehicles – Including the Leopard II MBT, Puma and Marder IFVs
• Planned upgrades to current and future armoured vehicle platforms to enhance lethality for the Division
• Enhanced armoured vehicle interoperability standards between Germany and France through the Franco-German Brigade
• Working with industry partners to ensure the needs of the war fighter are met for future operations

The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda are available at http://www.fav-ws.com/pr2

