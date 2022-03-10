Submit Release
Special Turkey Hunt Opportunity for Youth and Mobility-Impaired Hunters

The statewide turkey hunting season opens April 2, 2022. However, youth and mobility-impaired hunters utilizing private land have an early chance to harvest a gobbler during the special opportunity turkey season March 26-27, 2022, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

 

This weekend hunt opportunity is available only for youth 16 years of age and younger, or hunters that are mobility impaired (i.e. confined to a wheelchair, hemiplegia, monoplegia, paraplegia, or single-leg amputation above the knee).  Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult (18 years or older) who may call for turkey but may not take or attempt to take a turkey.  

Hunters will need to note that the season bag limit has changed for turkeys for the 2022 season. Only one gobbler may be taken per hunter per day, and a season total of two gobblers. 

All turkey hunters, including those under 16 years of age, landowners, honorary, lifetime, and sportsman license holders, must obtain a free harvest record each season.  Before moving a harvested turkey, hunters are required to immediately enter the date and county on the harvest record, and within 24 hours, must complete the reporting process through Georgia Game Check.  More information at https://georgiawildlife.com/HarvestRecordGeorgiaGameCheck

Resident youth hunters under age 16 will not need a license.  Hunters age 16 years or older (including those accompanying youth or others) will need a hunting license and a big game license unless hunting on their own private land.  Get your license at https://www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/, at a retail license vendor or by phone at 1-800-366-2661.

The 2022 Georgia statewide turkey season opens Sat., April 2.  For more information, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/turkey-info.   

###   

