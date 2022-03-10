Zymöl Protects Electric Vehicles

Electric Car Wax ION Information Photo

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three years ago Zymöl announced ION. A Positive Ionic wax that uses a hydrogen bonded Carnauba/Lotus wax polymer emulsion.

Zymöl ION works by using the inherent negative charge of the electric car's body which attracts and holds Zymöl's ‘positively charged’ ION wax coating.

Every time the car is washed or exposed to rain the ION bonding becomes active again. This reactivation increases surface protection and offers a continual water repelling self cleaning affect.

This established science means a cleaner, better protected car even during the worst weather and everyday use. ION only requires a single application to start and a light mist after the car has been washed.

Zymöl ION misting spray is propellant, co2 and solvent free supporting a clear view to protecting the user, their car and our environment.

“For years the ‘Electric Car’ was an alternative but now that fuel sources are running low and pricing is climbing every day, the ‘Electric Car’ is fast becoming the safe choice that needs to be protected.” says Charles Bennett Zymöl CEO.

Electric vehicle owners all have the common question of how to protect their investment and Zymöl ION is the brilliant answer.

Zymöl ION is available exclusively on Amazon.



About Zymöl:

Zymöl (pronounced ZYE-mol) is the world’s leading producer of premium automotive care products. Its effectiveness, natural ingredients, environmental compatibility and adoption by the automotive elite distinguish and separate Zymöl from the other less quality offerings.

With over 200 years of formula experience, Zymöl has developed washing, cleaning and feeding products that are used to protect and shine the finest cars in the world.

Museums, car enthusiasts and automobile manufacturers have discovered the value of Zymöl. Owners of finest automobiles in the world enjoy Zymöl custom wax formulas for their cars.

Zymöl is dedicated to helping present and future generations preserve and protect the contributions made by the designers, manufacturers, collectors and restorers of our motorized works of art, new or old.

Zymöl also provides Automotive, Boating, Motorcycle, Aircraft, Music and Horse Care products with an eye toward Home Care. Zymöl is privately held and operated.

