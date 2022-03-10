Trophy Resources Ends Negotiations with Acquisition Target
New Opportunities on The Table
Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSI)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trophy Resources, Inc., (OTC Markets: TRSI) (“Trophy” or the “Company”), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive and with hard assets, announces that the LOI and possible acquisition that it had been working on has ended and the LOI has been cancelled.
James Canouse, CEO, and Chairman of Trophy, said, “While we are disappointed that we were unable to come to terms on this promising LOI and acquisition we look forward to other possible opportunities that the company is aware of. We know this is not the news that our shareholders want to hear but it important to know that every effort was exerted in good faith. We now look forward to the next opportunity.”
Trophy Resources continues to maintain its current shares outstanding at 1,192,872,607
About Trophy Resources, Inc.
Trophy Resources, Inc. (TRSI) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.
