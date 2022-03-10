Virtual public meetings set for March 15 and 16 to discuss US-131 PEL study

Contact:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will host two live virtual public meetings to discuss the ongoing Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study for the US-131 freeway between M-11 (28th Street) and Wealthy Street. Spanish interpretation services will be provided for both virtual public meetings.

An online survey, also offered in Spanish (encuesta en linea), is available now through April 7, and aims to reach a larger and more diverse group of Michigan and Grand Rapids-area residents and travelers. The survey is also available in e-reader formats in English and in Spanish.

WHO: MDOT staff Interested residents, commuters, and business owners

WHEN: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Zoom meeting link Meeting ID: 883 3170 4351 Passcode: 380552

One tap mobile: +19294362866,,88331704351#,,,,*380552#

Phone: 929-436-2866

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Zoom meeting link Meeting ID: 889 7960 8628 Passcode: 767119

One tap mobile: +19294362866,,88979608628#,,,,*767119#

Phone: 929-436-2866

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: This important phase of the PEL study collects input and comments from the public regarding design strategies and potential options for the corridor. The objectives of the survey are covered in this short video, also available in Spanish.

Public comment: For more information on the PEL study or to provide comments, please visit the PEL website. Please use the comment form on the US-131 PEL study webpage to provide additional comments for MDOT staff. Public comments can also be shared with MDOT's social media sites at www.facebook.com/MichiganDOT or www.twitter.com/MDOT_West, or sent via U.S. mail to:

Monica Monsma Michigan Department of Transportation Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909