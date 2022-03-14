First Texas-Based Scuba Diving Podcast Launches: The Dive Table
The show has been hailed as, "from the hip, often hilarious, and always honest."
A great scuba diving podcast by two down-to-earth hosts who are not your dive instructor, gear salesman, but enthusiastic fellow divers! I enjoyed every minute of the show.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first Texas-based scuba diving podcast show called, The Dive Table, launched worldwide on March 7th, 2022 from Austin, Texas. Season 1 is syndicated on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, RadioPublic, iHeartRadio, and most podcast streaming platforms.
— Apple Podcast Review
The entertainment oriented show features co-hosts Jay Gardner and Nick Hogle in a down to earth and genuine weekly conversation about various topics in scuba diving ranging from recreational diving, technical diving, Texas diving, dive travel, dive equipment, training and certification, scuba instruction, and the general scuba diving industry.
The show has been hailed as, "from the hip, often hilarious, and always honest." The Dive Table has a vision to bring everyday divers of every creed together around their own "dive table" to share their stories, learn from one another, and ultimately find community.
The Dive Table’s official description reinforces the down to earth nature of the show, “You’ll laugh at their stories of minor misfortune. Empathize with their successes and regrets, but ultimately you’ll recognize their journey as your own; where life intersects with scuba diving.”
Co-host Jay Gardner is a dedicated diver and an instructor candidate for UTD Scuba Diving International. In his non-scuba life, Jay is an entrepreneur, best-selling author, and internationally recognized speaker in the entrepreneurship/startup field. He has been featured in several media outlets including Forbes, The Huffington Post, Entrepreneur Magazine, Lifehacker, and The Guardian. He brings his unique perspective and entrepreneurial experience to The Dive Table.
Co-host NIck Hogle is a professional diver and has achieved professional ratings with PADI and SSI. He is an avid traveler and his adventures have taken him around the world from Mexico to Thailand and Indonesia. Nick holds certifications across multiple scuba agencies. When Nick is not instructing, he continues to further his scuba education and is working his way into Technical diving. He adds a lighthearted humor and deep insight to The Dive Table.
The Dive Table represents the first show to launch in a planned network of shows covering the fishing industry, the diving industry and the surfing industry produced by Fish, Dive, Surf Inc. an Austin-based social good company.
If you would like to feature the show, access exclusive content, or schedule an interview with Jay and/or Nick please email producer Daniel Porter. For more information visit www.thedivetable.com.
