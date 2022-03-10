Northwest Landowners Association Information Expo

Submit Release
Hot Topics: Pore Space, How Landowners can Position Themselves, Economics of Property Rights, Pore Space Litigation

BISMARCK , ND , USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Landowners Association will be hosting an Information Expo on March 16th as an opportunity for its members and general public to learn more about landowner issues and how to protect their property rights. Our hope is that these North Dakota farmers and ranchers will have the opportunity to meet and talk to representatives from state agencies, world redound guest speakers, and elected officials.

Some topics you can expect to hear are, economics of property rights, energy development, how landowners can position themselves to benefit in a landscape with more and competing uses, pore space litigation, law development, surface reclamation, Summit Carbon Solutions, landowner protections, alternative energy, regulatory development, orphaned and abandoned wells, and more.

The Landowner Information Expo will be held at the Ramkota Hotel March 16th in Bismarck from 8:30-5:30pm. This event is free to all NWLA members,
$20 for individuals, and $100 for businesses. For more information please contact us on Facebook at Northwest Landowners Association.

