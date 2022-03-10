9th Annual American Bullion Essay Scholarship Submissions Begin
Once again, a $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the full-time, college undergraduate selected.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Bullion is proud to announce the beginning of acceptance of essay submissions for the 9th Annual Essay Scholarship Program! Once again, a $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the full-time, college undergraduate selected, as American Bullion’s 2022 Essay Scholarship Award Winner. Over 1000 submissions were received and considered last year. This year’s contest applicants are asked to write an essay, no less than five hundred words and no more than one thousand words, answering the question, “Why Do World Central Banks Trust Gold?” Participating students are invited to offer from a wide range of viewpoints, each with its own value and approach. American Bullion is proud to continue the tradition of enticing student writers to research and learn about the great importance and financial reward for savings that include physical precious metals.
Our essay scholarship winners are selected by a vote of American Bullion Executives, but the essay, its coverage and application to the topic are the exclusive criteria for selection. Nevtan Akcora, Co-Founder and President of
American Bullion said, “I am very happy to see the number of applicants to our annual scholarship contest continue to increase each year. And I am very excited to see that so many young people are aware and eager to learn about the importance of saving for retirement and understanding the tools and techniques necessary to build a successful retirement portfolio.”
Last year, American Bullion celebrated twelve years in business and is very happy with the success and excitement that the Essay Scholarship Award Program has generated. We have no doubt that our winners and participants are headed for a lifetime of success, with their education, as well as their long-term financial well-being. With all that’s happened recently, the world has become an even more difficult terrain to maneuver. Immediate and future finances are a major concern and we are happy to assist those willing to apply themselves and participate, because even those who don’t win our contest will be better equipped to meet the financial world we’re preparing to enter.
The 2021 American Bullion Scholarship award winner was Sanwal Dilshad. Sanwal is a first generation college student, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology at California State University, Fullerton. Sanwal wrote a terrific essay, answering last year’s question, “Are $5,000 Gold and $100 Silver Possible Within The Next Five Years?” Before getting started, it’s a good idea for anyone considering participation in this year’s contest to review the contest rules and deadlines, as well as submissions by Sanwal and other previous Essay Contest winners, on the American Bullion website. Please be advised, this scholarship essay contest is not open to high school or college graduate students. We are looking forward to a competitive and constructive contest. For up-to-date information on the scholarship program and other American Bullion announcements, please follow American Bullion on Facebook and Twitter.
John Reese
American Bullion, Inc.
+1 310-689-7720
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn