PennDOT’s Donut Drive Drowsy Campaign Returns

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Bake Shop Bakes in Clearfield and D.D.'s Specialty Bakery & Café in St. Marys are partnering on the Donut Drive Drowsy Campaign running Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 15.

"Our busy lifestyles tend to impact the amount of sleep we get, which ultimately creates an unsafe condition on our roadways. Crashes involving drowsy or sleeping drivers result in hundreds of deaths nationwide every year," said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District Executive. "Drowsy driving prevention is a safety focus area for PennDOT that deserves a little more attention, which is why we're happy to be bringing new partners into our campaign to raise awareness and give drivers an incentive to get enough rest."

During the campaign, patrons at the participating locations will receive free donuts if they can show they slept seven hours or more on the nights of the campaign. You can track your sleep patterns using a wearable device such as the Apple Watch or Fitbit or by downloading an app using your Android or iOS mobile device. Counter staff at each location will ask to see your tracking app to verify your sleep, so please have it open when you approach the counter.

Each location will also distribute PennDOT literature on the dangers of drowsy driving and the warning signs a driver should be on the lookout for, including:

Having trouble keeping your eyes open and focused.

The inability to keep your head up.

Daydreaming or having wandering, disconnected thoughts.

Drifting from your lane or off the road, or tailgating.

Yawning frequently or rubbing your eyes repeatedly.

Missing signs or driving past your intended turn or exit.

Feeling irritable or restless.

Being unable to remember how far you have traveled or landmarks you have passed.

Bake Shop Bakes in Clearfield will participate in both days of the campaign by offering a free donut to qualifying participants while supplies last. D.D.'s Specialty Bakery & Café in St. Mary's is closed Monday, but it will participate on Tuesday, March 15. It will offer a half dozen donuts to qualifying participants.

According to 2020 PennDOT data, there were 1,881 crashes involving a driver who was drowsy or asleep statewide. Those crashes resulted in 11 fatalities and 81 suspected serious injuries.

For more information on the dangers and consequences of drowsy driving, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

For regional traffic updates, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

