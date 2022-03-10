Submit Release
GpsGate leads fleet tracking industry with ISO 27001 security certification

GpsGate, a developer of real-time GPS tracking and fleet management solutions, announces ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification.

GpsGate’s ISO 27001 certification is one more way that we’re helping our partners keep customer data secure. We believe that certification for software providers is important in the fleet industry.”
— Johan Franson, CEO, GpsGate
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leader in the fleet software industry since 2007, GpsGate is one of the first fleet management platform companies to achieve ISO/IEC 27001 certification. GpsGate’s security practices serve as a benchmark for fleet management solutions in protecting systems, processes, and the individuals who use them.

Large fleet management companies and their customers need to know that their systems are secure and data is protected. That’s where ISO accreditation comes in. With the highest international standard in ISMS infrastructure, GpsGate’s platform safely powers customers in 150+ countries.

"GpsGate’s ISO 27001 certification is one more way that we’re helping our partners keep their customer data secure,” says Johan Franson, CEO, GpsGate. “Fleet data is sensitive, and we believe that certification for software providers is important in our industry.”

ISO accreditation is a strategic step in GpsGate’s growth plan. Supporting the demands of large vehicle fleets across the globe, their partners include major players in cold chain tracking, cargo and driver security, and city fleet management. GpsGate’s holistic approach to fleet solutions emphasizes strong partner relationships and end-to-end customer support.

GpsGate utilized consultant expertise from Certway to improve their existing security practices. From there, Scandinavian Business Certification AB (SBcert) completed a company-wide audit of information risks and security compliance that covered departments, systems, and processes in both of GpsGate’s physical office locations.

ISO accreditation gives GpsGate the edge to help fleet management companies become greener, safer, and more productive than ever before.

About GpsGate
A pioneer in fleet management software, GpsGate was founded in Stockholm in 2007. Used in over 150 countries, GpsGate software is user-friendly, secure, and optimized for large fleets. Designed for solution providers, the white-label platform features open APIs for system integrations, a flexible user interface, and a scalable and extensible foundation.
Learn more at gpsgate.com.

Sven Vedin
GpsGate AB
+46 8 612 50 70
email us here
