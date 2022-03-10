National Express and Latinos In Transit Team to Expand Career Opportunities in Transportation
Transit Veteran Rick Pulido Appointed to Latinos In Transit Board of Directors
I’m excited about this opportunity to collaborate with LIT in honoring our rich heritage and giving back, so future generations can pursue their dreams by leading the future of mobility.”LISLE, IL, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Express Transit (NEXT) announced a new strategic partnership today with Latinos In Transit (LIT), an organization that promotes the advancement and development of Latinos and other minorities in transportation. The collaboration reflects National Express’ commitment to building a diverse and inclusive environment where employees thrive.
— Rick Pulido, NEXT VP of Business Development and LIT Board Member
Latinos and Hispanics share a long, proud history of contributions in transportation as the second largest population of transportation workers in the U.S. (DOT).
With this announcement, National Express Transit is unveiling NEXcelerate, a diversity and inclusion initiative to help employees reach their full potential in exciting roles – from bus drivers and dispatchers to safety supervisors and general managers. The effort will cultivate Latino and Hispanic talent and resources, under the guidance of National Express Transit Vice President of Business Development and newly elected Latinos In Transit Board member, Rick Pulido.
Highlights:
• LatiNEXT – Pulido is launching an internal Latinos network called LatiNEXT to celebrate team members’ unique backgrounds and roles, nurture diversity dialogue, promote career opportunities, and match employees with leaders of both organizations for mentoring and coaching.
• NEXthrive – Employees will gain career enrichment resources and opportunities to apply new skills in innovation areas throughout the company, plus succession planning roadmaps to advance into new roles. This will begin with employees who were inducted into the LIT Leadership Academy: Michell Jorgensen, General Manager (Bakersfield, CA); Norma Liera, Safety Manager (Fresno, CA); Linda Espinoza, General Manager (Manteca, CA) and Tania Santana, General Manager (Temple Hills, MD).
• NEXcares – Builds on National Express’ Partners Beyond the Bus program by continuing collaboration between local teams, customers, and organizations supporting underserved Latino and Hispanic communities, particularly those impacted by COVID and economic disparities.
Plans include expanding these programs across divisions with additional resources from other National Express partners, such as WTS International (advancing women in transportation) and COMTO (Conference of Minority Transportation Officials).
“I’ve always believed that the key to delighting our customers is a passionate team that brings unique backgrounds and skills to an environment where they feel inspired and supported,” said Mark Foster, Chief Operating Officer, National Express Transit. “As I look across the Transit organization, I see employees who are as diverse as the passengers and communities we proudly serve. This is a perfect example of how we’re lending our passion and expertise to help LIT and National Express advance the next generation of leaders at the forefront of transit innovation.”
Pulido added, “As I reflect on my 37-year career in the transit industry, I’m reminded of my early days serving as the General Manager of the El Metro transit system in my hometown of Laredo, Texas, a community that is 95 percent Hispanic. Throughout my career, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have mentors guide and encourage me by opening doors I never thought were possible. I’m excited about this opportunity to collaborate with Latinos In Transit in honoring our rich heritage and giving back, so future generations can pursue their dreams by leading the future of mobility at National Express.”
“LIT welcomes National Express as a Diamante member, and we’re looking forward to a long-lasting meaningful partnership,” said Alva Carrasco, LIT President of the Board of Directors. “We’re also excited to benefit from Rick’s vast experience and contributions to the transportation industry and look forward to his contributions to our organization’s growth and development.”
About National Express Transit
National Express Transit is a leader in mobility services specializing in fixed-route bus and paratransit solutions. National Express Transit provides safe, high-quality, sustainable transportation solutions serving millions of passengers for top public transit agencies across the U.S. and Canada. National Express Transit is part of National Express North America, a subsidiary of National Express Group, one of the world’s premier mobility companies serving nearly 1 billion passenger journeys across four continents. Learn more at www.nationalexpresstransit.com and join our team at careers.nellc.com.
About Latinos In Transit
Founded in 2016, Latinos In Transit (LIT) was created to promote the advancement and development of Latinos and other minorities in transportation. Membership is made of public and private transportation professionals from across the nation who meets regularly to network, share information, and celebrate the professional development of all members. Members represent a global network of transportation professionals dedicated to the future of sustainable and equitable mobility by creating opportunities for education, mentoring, and professional development for what is now the fastest-growing population in the U.S. Visit www.latinosintransit.org/home.html.
